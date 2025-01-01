文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库数学统计子函数MathGamma 

MathGamma

计算真实参数x的伽玛函数值。

double  MathGamma(
   const double  x       // 函数的参数
   )

参数

x

[in]  函数的真实参数。 

返回值

伽玛函数值。