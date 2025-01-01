DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathBetaIncomplete 

MathBetaIncomplete

Calculates the value of the incomplete beta function.                    

double  MathBetaIncomplete(
   const double  x,      // argument of the function
   const double  p,      // the first parameter of the function
   const double  q       // the second parameter of the function
   )

Parameters

x

[in] The argument of the function. 

p

[in] The first parameter of the beta function, must be >0.0.     

q

[in] The second parameter of the beta function, must be >0.0.   

Return Value

Value of the function.