MathBetaIncomplete

Calculates the value of the incomplete beta function.

double MathBetaIncomplete(

const double x,

const double p,

const double q

)

Parameters

x

[in] The argument of the function.

p

[in] The first parameter of the beta function, must be >0.0.

q

[in] The second parameter of the beta function, must be >0.0.

Return Value

Value of the function.