DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoMatemáticaEstatísticaFunções auxiliaresMathBetaIncomplete 

MathBetaIncomplete

Ele calcula o valor da função beta incompleta.                    

double  MathBetaIncomplete(
   const double  x,      // argumento da função
   const double  p,      // primeiro parâmetro da função
   const double  q       // segundo parâmetro da função
   )

Parâmetros

x

[in] Argumento da função. 

p

[in] O primeiro parâmetro da função beta deve ser >0.0.     

q

[in] O segundo parâmetro da função beta deve ser >0.0.   

Valor de retorno

Valor da função.