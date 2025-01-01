DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathBetaIncomplete 

MathBetaIncomplete

Calcule la valeur de la fonction beta incomplète.                    

double  MathBetaIncomplete(
   const double  x,      // argument de la fonction
   const double  p,      // le premier paramètre de la fonction
   const double  q       // le deuxième paramètre de la fonction
  )

Paramètres

x

[in] L'argument de la fonction. 

p

[in] Le premier paramètre de la fonction beta, doit être >0.0.     

q

[in] Le deuxième paramètre de la fonction beta, doit être >0.0.   

Valeur de Retour

Valeur de la fonction.