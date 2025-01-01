ДокументацияРазделы
MathBetaIncomplete

Рассчитывает значение неполной бета-функции.                    

double  MathBetaIncomplete(
   const double  x,      // аргумент функции
   const double  p,      // первый параметр функции
   const double  q       // второй параметр функции
   )

Параметры

x

[in] Аргумент функции. 

p

[in] Первый параметр бета-функции, должен быть >0.0.       

q

[in] Второй параметр бета-функции, должен быть >0.0.     

Возвращаемое значение

Значение функции.