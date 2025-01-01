DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardMatematicheStatisticheSubfunzioniMathBetaIncomplete 

MathBetaIncomplete

Calcola il valore della funzione beta incompleta.                    

double  MathBetaIncomplete(
   const double  x,      // argomento della funzione
   const double  p,      // il primo parametro della funzione
   const double  q       // il secondo parametro della funzione
  );

Parametri

x

[in] L'argomento della funzione. 

p

[in] Il primo parametro della funzione beta, deve essere > 0.0.

q

[in] Il secondo parametro della funzione beta, deve essere > 0.0.

Valore di ritorno

Valore della funzione.