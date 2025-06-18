Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT4

MT5 Version

Most indicators draw lines.

This one draws the battlefield.

If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone.

The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market.

Fibonacci Bollinger Bands adapts.

It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark zones of control — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses.

No magic. Just logic that follows volatility.

🔍 Why this tool matters

💥 It shows you where the war is happening.

Instead of guessing support or resistance, you see the zones where liquidity builds.

📉 It works on any asset or timeframe.

Forex. Crypto. Indices. Gold. Doesn’t matter — the math adapts.

📲 It alerts you when price enters a decision zone.

On-screen or on your phone. No more staring at the chart.

🧠 It gives structure — without forcing automation.

Perfect for traders who want clarity, not chaos.

🧰 How to use it

Most traders use it for:

Reentry after a breakout

Fading exhaustion moves

Spotting areas of trapped volume

But here’s the truth:

🧪 Try it. Stress it. Break it.

This tool is free because it’s not the product — it’s the invitation.

If you find yourself saying “Damn, this zone logic actually makes sense” — then you’re ready for the next step.

👇

Download it.

Test it in Strategy Tester.

And when you're ready, go beyond visual.

Quick-start inputs

MA_Type → choose among SMA, EMA, LWMA, Smoothed, HullMA, RMA, TEMA

Length → centre-line period (> 1)

Multiplier → classic Bollinger width (> 0)

ColorTheme → Grey · Blue · Green · Red · Custom

Notifications: