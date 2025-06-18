Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT4

MT5 Version

Most indicators draw lines.
This one draws the battlefield.

If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone.
The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market.

Fibonacci Bollinger Bands adapts.
It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark zones of control — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses.

No magic. Just logic that follows volatility.

🔍 Why this tool matters

💥 It shows you where the war is happening.
Instead of guessing support or resistance, you see the zones where liquidity builds.

📉 It works on any asset or timeframe.
Forex. Crypto. Indices. Gold. Doesn’t matter — the math adapts.

📲 It alerts you when price enters a decision zone.
On-screen or on your phone. No more staring at the chart.

🧠 It gives structure — without forcing automation.
Perfect for traders who want clarity, not chaos.

🧰 How to use it

Most traders use it for:

  • Reentry after a breakout

  • Fading exhaustion moves

  • Spotting areas of trapped volume

But here’s the truth:

👉 It's also a perfect training ground before using smarter tools.
🧪 Try it. Stress it. Break it.

This tool is free because it’s not the product — it’s the invitation.
If you find yourself saying “Damn, this zone logic actually makes sense” — then you’re ready for the next step.

👇
Download it.
Test it in Strategy Tester.
And when you're ready, go beyond visual.

Quick-start inputs

  • MA_Type → choose among SMA, EMA, LWMA, Smoothed, HullMA, RMA, TEMA

  • Length → centre-line period (> 1)

  • Multiplier → classic Bollinger width (> 0)

  • ColorTheme → Grey · Blue · Green · Red · Custom

Notifications:

  • Candles to wait for alert reset: Number of candles to reset the Alerts at each level
  • Alerts middle line:  Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal if price touches the Middle Line
  • Alerts Level 1 (Only if Level activated): Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal if price touches Level 1
  • Alerts Level 2 (Only if Level activated): Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal if price touches Level 2
  • Alerts Level 3 (Only if Level activated): Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal if price touches Level 3
  • Alerts Level 4 (Only if Level activated): Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal if price touches Level 4
  • Alerts Level 5 (Only if Level activated): Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal if price touches Level 5
  • Alerts Level 6 (Only if Level activated): Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal if price touches Level 6
  • Activate Notifications: Enables phone Notifications
