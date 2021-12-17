CandleStick Scanner for MT4
- Utilities
- Mounir Cheikh
- Version: 1.11
The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a market scan and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart,
You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),
This is a lite version of CandleStick Factory for MT4 .The full version video can be found here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94
The full version can be purchased here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75628
How it works
- You can create your own candle by moving the slider to the right or left then click on quick scan to check the result in the current chart.
- You can change the type to bearish/bullish only and long/short candle (the candle size calculation is based on the average of the five previous candles), or you can keep ALL values.
- The Match Percentage will help you to check the accuracy of the scan, by default the tool use 85%, you can try by testing with quick test button in the current chart.
- When your candle is ready, please put the name in the Candle name textbox and hit save.
- you can select the saved candlestick patterns from the list and perform a scan.