CandleStick Scanner for MT4

The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a market scan and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart,

You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),

This is a lite version of CandleStick Factory for MT4 .

Thevideo can be found here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94

The full version can be purchased here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75628





How it works

You can create your own candle by moving the slider to the right or left then click on quick scan to check the result in the current chart.

You can change the type to bearish/bullish only and long/short candle (the candle size calculation is based on the average of the five previous candles ), or you can keep ALL values.

candles The Match Percentage will help you to check the accuracy of the scan, by default the tool use 85%, you can try by testing with quick test button in the current chart.

When your candle is ready, please put the name in the Candle name textbox and hit save.

you can select the saved candlestick patterns from the list and perform a scan.











