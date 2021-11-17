SuperTrend 2015

The idea for indicator is using multi-SuperTrend line to define market trend and Multi Moving Average line to find good entry point.

The signal doesn't repaint, wait until the bar closed to make sure the signal is confirmed.

Lowest RoyalBlue line is used for Buy stoploss.

Highest Magenta line is used for Sell stoploss.

Indicator supports alert when signal is coming (sends email, push notifications, sound alert).

High Timeframe is better for using.





Indicator parameters:

