SuperTrend 2015
- Indicators
- Hoang Ngoc Thach
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 20
The idea for indicator is using multi-SuperTrend line to define market trend and Multi Moving Average line to find good entry point.
The signal doesn't repaint, wait until the bar closed to make sure the signal is confirmed.
Lowest RoyalBlue line is used for Buy stoploss.
Highest Magenta line is used for Sell stoploss.
Indicator supports alert when signal is coming (sends email, push notifications, sound alert).
High Timeframe is better for using.
Indicator parameters:
- CountBars = 500 — How many bars will be shown on the chart
- Trend_Setting = "+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++";
- Show_Trend = true — Show Supertrend Trend Line
- Trend_Periods = 10 — Select Period for the trend
- Trend_Multiplier = 2.0 — Trend_Multiplier to define when the trend will change direction
- Line_Numbers = 3 — Select how many lines
- Multiplier_Add = 0.5 — The distance between lines
- Signal_Setting = "+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++";
- Signal Periods = 3 — Signal Periods
- Arrow_width = 1 — Signal Arrow width
- Arrow_color_Up = clrAqua — color of Up Arrows
- Arrow_color_Dn = clrYellow — color of Down Arrows
- Alert_Settings = "+++++++++++++++++++++++";
- BarClosed_Alert = false:
- Set true: send alert on Close;
- If false: use Alert_Minute_Before_Close to define when an alert will be sent
- Alert_Minute_Before_Close = 5 — Alert_Minute_Before_Close = 5; Send alert 5 minutes before the bar closing.
- SendMailMode = true — Send to email
- SendNotificationMode = true — Push notification to your phone
- AlertMode = true — Open Alert pop up