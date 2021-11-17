Trend Trade 2015
- Indicators
- Hoang Ngoc Thach
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 20
Trend Trade indicator is based on ADX indicator to define long/medium/short trend and good entry signals.
The product supports virtual trade on chart to show where/when should we make an entry/exit.
It works very well on D1 or above.
The indicator is efficient on GOLD and CFDs.
- Alert_Settings = "+++++++++++++++++++++++"
- SendMailMode = true - Send email
- SendNotificationMode = true - Send notification to your phone
- AlertMode = true - Sound alert
- Show_Virtual_Trades = true - Show virtual trades
- Single_Order = true - Only use one trade per trend