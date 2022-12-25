New Volume Profile

4
Volume Profile is an advanced charting study that displays trading activity over a specified time period at specified price levels. The study (accounting for user defined parameters such as number of rows and time period) plots a histogram on the chart meant to reveal dominant and/or significant price levels based on volume. Essentially, Volume Profile takes the total volume traded at a specific price level during the specified time period and divides the total volume into either buy volume or sell volume and then makes that information easily visible to the trader.

Typical levels of significance

  • Point of Control (POC) – The price level for the time period with the highest traded volume.
  • Profile High – The highest reached price level during the specified time period.
  • Profile Low – The lowest reached price level during the specified time period.
  • Value Area (VA) – The range of price levels in which a specified percentage of all volume was traded during the time period. Typically, this percentage is set to 70% however it is up to the trader’s discretion.
  • Value Area High (VAH) – The highest price level within the value area.
  • Value Area Low (VAL)– The lowest price level within the value area.


Reviews 1
cjsun791
98
cjsun791 2024.02.28 14:12 
 

I like the Indicator for Trading , but it keeps disappearing off the chart every 10 minutes! Edit- Thanks for updating!!

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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A form of technical analysis based on the ideas that the market is geometric and cyclical in nature. A Gann Fan consists of a series of diagonal lines called Gann angles, of which there are nine. These angles are superimposed over a price chart to show a security's support and resistance levels. The resulting image is supposed to help technical analysts predict price changes. Although once drawn by hand, today Gann Fans can be drawn with software programs. This indicator draws Gann Fan based on
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This indicator was built based on Moving Average, but it always reset counter at the first bar of day/week/month. Simple arrow signal to show buy/sell signal. 3 lines of moving average can be used as price channel, this is market trend also. time_zone option allows choosing time for trading and session movement analysis.
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This indicator helps to find high/low points. This is not perfect trend indicator, because sometime it shows anti-market trend. But it never misses highest and lowest price in history. So that, the rules for entry are: Sell with downtrend (red line), Buy with uptrend (blue line). Yellow arrows for Sell, but it should be confirmed by downtrend. Aqua arrows for Buy, but it should be confirmed by uptrend.
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MTF Ichimoku is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on well known Ichimoku. In MetaTrader 5 we have Ichimoku already included as a standard technical indicator. However it can be used only for the current timeframe. When we are looking for a trend, it is very desirable to have Ichimokuis showing higher timeframes. MTF Ichimoku presented here has additional parameter - TimeFrame. You can use it to set up higher timeframe from which Ichimokuis will calculate its values. Other basic parameters are not c
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Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
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Hoang Ngoc Thach
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The Forex trading market operates 24 hours a day but the best trading times are when the major trading sessions are in play. The Sessions Moving Average indicator helps identify Tokyo, London and New York, so you know when one session starts, ends or even overlaps. This indicator also shows how session affects the price movement. Now, you can see the market trend by comparing the price with 3 Average lines or comparing 3 Average lines together.
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The commodity channel index (CCI) is an oscillator originally introduced by Donald Lambert in an article published in the October 1980 issue of Commodities magazine (now known as Futures magazine). Since its introduction, the indicator has grown in popularity and is now a very common tool for traders in identifying cyclical trends not only in commodities, but also equities and currencies. The CCI can be adjusted to the timeframe of the market traded on by changing the averaging period. This indi
Kolier SuperTrend MTF
Hoang Ngoc Thach
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This is HTF (or MTF) of original Kolier SuperTrend indicator. On this version, you can use 4 Lines of supertrend to define the trend, it will be more powerful. Remade signals on smalls timeframes, the indicator will not repaint if used on small timeframes.
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cjsun791
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cjsun791 2024.02.28 14:12 
 

I like the Indicator for Trading , but it keeps disappearing off the chart every 10 minutes! Edit- Thanks for updating!!

Hoang Ngoc Thach
40550
Reply from developer Hoang Ngoc Thach 2024.02.28 17:14
I have fixed the bug and update now. You can download the file again.
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