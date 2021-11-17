Channel Breakout 2015
- Indicators
- Hoang Ngoc Thach
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 20
Using high-volatility channel breakout-style trading systems has historically worked well across major currency pairs, show promise in determining the opportune time to trade the channel breakout trading strategy.
This Breakout Strategy may look simple, but it is good follow trade trader strategy.
Setting:
- Channel Periods: default 20
- BarsCount: bars count in history
- Alert_Settings = "+++++++++++++++++++++++"
- SendMailMode = true - Send email
- SendNotificationMode = true - Send notification to your phone
- AlertMode = true - Sound alert
- Show_Virtual_Trades = true - Show virtual trades
- Single_Order = true - Only use one trade per trend