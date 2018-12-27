ATeam Sonic Hope

ATeam Sonic Hope

ATeam Sonic Hope is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale, sometime EA open more trade with new signal and exit all trade with overall profit. Some ocillators indicator were used to generate signal and use Higher Timeframe as maintrend to entry.

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rockyhoangdn/seller

General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 100 USD, 

Recomend low spread pair like : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD,...

Timeframe: M5

Use a broker with good execution and with a spread below 1 pip.

On the signal above, I have used it on FBS broker with high spread, but the EA still have good performent.


Input parameters

The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes.

  • Order_Comment: Set string for OrderComment
  • Magic_Number: Magicnumber to define the EA, should be difference for each EA if we have to work on the same symbol.
  • Slippage: Slippage(0:disable)(pip setting)
  • MaxSpread: Maximum Spread allow to open (0:disable)(pip setting)
  • DrawDown_Filter: Active if set true, the EA not entry more trade when DrawDown reach certain level below.
  • MaxDrawDown(%): Maximum Draw Down Level that make EA stop open new trade.
  • Money_Management  = "--------------------------------------"
  • Lots: Fixed lotsize to entry if we dont use Money Management.
  • Use_MM: Active if set true, lotsize will be based on Account Balance follow formula: Entry lot=Account Balance/1000*(Risk/100)
  • Risk: Risk percentage to calculate lotsize
  • Maximum_Balance_To_Use: Maximum Account Balance to use, if your account is 100,000$ the EA only use Maximum_Balance_To_Use=10,000$ to calculate lotsize.
  • Use_Hegde: The lotsize calculate for new trade will be opposite trade, the EA allow to open buy and sell at the same time also.
  • Stop_Hegde_Orders: The EA will close all trade if total trade reach this number, to make sure it not open to many trade and make your account blow up.
  • Exit_rules        = "--------------------------------------"
  • Opposite_Close: Close trade follow opposite signal
  • TakeProfit: Hard TakeProfit(pip)
  • StopLoss: Hard StopLoss(pip)  
  • Hidden_SL_TP_Pip  = "--------------------------------------"
  • StopLoss_In_Pip: Hidden StopLoss_In_Pip, the EA didn't set TP follow this, but close all trade when total profit in pip reach this value
  • TakeProfit_In_Pip: Hidden TakeProfit_In_Pip, the EA didn't set SL follow this, but close all trade when total floating loss in pip reach this value
  • Use_Breakeven: Active Breakeven function.
  • Breakeven_Start: How many pip in profit to active breakeven function.
  • Breakeven_LockProfit: How many pip stored to make sure we have some profit to cover swap and commision.
  • Use_Trailing: TrailingStop Profit
  • Trailing_Stop: How many pip to active trailing function
  • Trailing_Step: keep new stoploss from current price till prie come back and hit trailing.
  • TradingTime  = "--------------------------------------"
  • Use_TradingTime: Active Trading Time filter, this function will define the session when the EA open first trade.
  • Open_Trade_Time_Start: Time to start open trade
  • Open_Trade_Time_End: Time end
  • End_Day_Close: This function to close the trade at the end of day incase we don't want to keep to overnight.
  • CloseAll_Hour: Hour
  • CloseAll_Minute: Minute
  • Alert_Settings    = "+++++++++++++++++++++++"
  • DrawDown_Alert: EA send alert to email/push notification to your phone when DD reached Level below.
  • DrawDown_Alert_Level: The DD Level when EA send alert.
  • SendMailMode: Send email mode
  • SendNotificationMode: Send/Push notification to your phone
  • AlertMode: Sound alert on MT4



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4.71 (21)
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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Olivier Nomblot
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NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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A form of technical analysis based on the ideas that the market is geometric and cyclical in nature. A Gann Fan consists of a series of diagonal lines called Gann angles, of which there are nine. These angles are superimposed over a price chart to show a security's support and resistance levels. The resulting image is supposed to help technical analysts predict price changes. Although once drawn by hand, today Gann Fans can be drawn with software programs. This indicator draws Gann Fan based on
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This indicator was built based on Moving Average, but it always reset counter at the first bar of day/week/month. Simple arrow signal to show buy/sell signal. 3 lines of moving average can be used as price channel, this is market trend also. time_zone option allows choosing time for trading and session movement analysis.
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I like trading manually, so I created this tool to make my trade more easier and faster. Features Money management. Click for place order ( Buy/Sell/BuyStop/BuyLimit/SellStop/SellLimit). Many buttons for control your account (Close All, Remove Pendings, Breakeven, Hedging). Auto hide if not use for 2 minutes. See profit on current symbol. Free to move panel to where you want. Save your settings for using on next time. Special: It's work on backtest mode! You can use this for training yourself.
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This indicator helps to find high/low points. This is not perfect trend indicator, because sometime it shows anti-market trend. But it never misses highest and lowest price in history. So that, the rules for entry are: Sell with downtrend (red line), Buy with uptrend (blue line). Yellow arrows for Sell, but it should be confirmed by downtrend. Aqua arrows for Buy, but it should be confirmed by uptrend.
NoFear
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NoFear indicator is based on Advanced Moving Average. It is used in technical chart analysis providing signals whenever a rate change appears that exceeds the upper or lower border. The indicator works very well on trend market. It is easy to find good entry points by blue/violet arrows. The upper and lower bands should be used like support/resistance levels and stop/exit points. All signals do not repaint, and can be used immediately when they are coming. This means we do not need to wait for a
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The idea for indicator is using multi-SuperTrend line to define market trend and Multi Moving Average line to find good entry point. The signal doesn't repaint, wait until the bar closed to make sure the signal is confirmed. Lowest RoyalBlue line is used for Buy stoploss. Highest Magenta line is used for Sell stoploss. Indicator supports alert when signal is coming (sends email, push notifications, sound alert). High Timeframe is better for using. Indicator parameters: CountBars = 500 — How man
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This is a great indicator to find an exit point. We never know when the market is going to change its trend. Many indicators give you a good entry point, but not good to use opposite signal as an exit point, because the signal always comes too late. This indicator will protect your profit as soon as possible when a signal to exit is found! Don't use this signal to enter, it may not be good for making an entry. The signal doesn't repaint, wait until a bar closes to make sure it is confirmed. Indi
Trend Trade 2015
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Trend Trade indicator is based on ADX indicator to define long/medium/short trend and good entry signals. The product supports virtual trade on chart to show where/when should we make an entry/exit. It works very well on D1 or above. The indicator is efficient on GOLD and CFDs. Alert_Settings = "+++++++++++++++++++++++" SendMailMode = true - Send email SendNotificationMode = true - Send notification to your phone AlertMode = true - Sound alert Show_Virtual_Trades = true - Show virtual trades Sin
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i-Regression Channel generates regression channel: Linear regression channel consists of two parallel lines located at the equal distance from the linear regression trend line. The distance between the channel borders and the regression line is equal to the value of the highest close price deviation from the regression line. degree - degree of regression, changes from 1 to 61; kstd - regression channel width; bars - the number of bars for the channel calculation; shift - the channel horizontal s
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The indicator compares Fractal and Zigzag indicators to define hard Support and Resistance. The arrow signal appears when a new support or resistance emerges or when the price breaks through Support and Resistance zone. This indicator is efficient in conjunction with a rebound and breakout strategy. It works well on H4 and D1 for all pairs. Settings BarCounts = 200; FastPeriod = 7 - fast period SlowPeriod = 14 - slow period Show_SR = true - show support/resistance Show_Arrows = true - show up/d
Channel Breakout 2015
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Reversal Breakout Indicator
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The CCI Divergence is a reasonably useful indicator in itself, but it is even more effective when used with divergence pattern trading. The CCI Divergence indicator signal is one of the most potent signals among the indicators that exist in the market. Here is new version for Divergence Indicator using CCI method, with more improvements. Divergences indicate a potential investment point because the directional moment does not confirm the price. A bullish divergence occurs when the underlying va
ATeam Impulse
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The Elder Impulse System was designed by Alexander Elder and featured in his book. According to Elder, “the system identifies inflection points where a trend speeds up or slows down”. The Impulse System is based on two indicators, a  exponential moving average and the MACD-Histogram. The moving average identifies the trend, while the MACD-Histogram measures momentum. As a result, the Impulse System combines trend following and momentum to identify tradable impulses. This unique indicator combina
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This is best control panel for trader who trade with Supply and Demand Zone. Easy to calculate entry lotsize by %risk/money risk/money target/fixed lot And support Half-Kelly feature: calculate the best Risk percentage for each trade follow Kelly criterion . Auto Change chart feature Exposure and Position manager Currencies Strength Meter And more features waiting you
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Volume Profile is an advanced charting study that displays trading activity over a specified time period at specified price levels. The study (accounting for user defined parameters such as number of rows and time period) plots a histogram on the chart meant to reveal dominant and/or significant price levels based on volume. Essentially, Volume Profile takes the total volume traded at a specific price level during the specified time period and divides the total volume into either buy volume or s
SMC Smart M0ney Concepts MT4
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If you have been anywhere near Forex forums or social media lately, you have no doubt been hearing people talk about   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   trading. You may be wondering what SMC is, and whether it deserves all the hype. In this post, we will introduce Smart Money Concepts trading to you so you can make an informed decision about whether or not to give this strategy a try in your own trading. What is SMC Forex trading? Smart Money Concepts (SMC) is one of many forex trading methods. SMC
Ichimoku Advanced Free
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Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
Ultimate Price Action Compine MTF
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We try to detect long/medium/short-term trends and combine all of them with some price action patterns to find a good entry point. The Indicator benefits are: Can detect long/medium/short-term trends. Can detect resistances/supports level (like pivot levels). Shows entry point/time using colored arrows Multitimeframe mode is available.
Heiken Ashi Smoothed New
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This indicator is the same as the popular Heiken Ashi Smoothed. The Heikin Ashi indicator for MetaTrader 5 already exists, but it has two disadvantages: It paints the candles not accurate. It's not possible to change the candle width. See also Heikin Ashi in MQL5 Code Base . In this version there are no such disadvantages.
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Indicators
Any financial instrument that is traded on the market is a position of some active towards some currency. Forex differs from other markets only in the fact, that another currency is used as an active. As a result in the Forex market we always deal with the correlation of two currencies, called currency pairs. The project that started more than a year ago, helped to develop a group of indicators under a joint name cluster indicators. Their task was to divide currency pairs into separate currencie
Gann High Low Activator MTF
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
This indicator is a copy of the Gann Hi-Lo Activator SSL indicator which was rewritten in MQL5. The original indicator was one-colored, that is why for more visual definition of the trend direction it was necessary to make it colored. This version is Mutitimefame, now you can see multi-trends in a separate window and signals in the main chart. Alert mode and sending of emails has been also added.
Ichimoku MTF
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
MTF Ichimoku is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on well known Ichimoku. In MetaTrader 5 we have Ichimoku already included as a standard technical indicator. However it can be used only for the current timeframe. When we are looking for a trend, it is very desirable to have Ichimokuis showing higher timeframes. MTF Ichimoku presented here has additional parameter - TimeFrame. You can use it to set up higher timeframe from which Ichimokuis will calculate its values. Other basic parameters are not c
Ichimoku Advanced Pro
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
Session Moving Average
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
The Forex trading market operates 24 hours a day but the best trading times are when the major trading sessions are in play. The Sessions Moving Average indicator helps identify Tokyo, London and New York, so you know when one session starts, ends or even overlaps. This indicator also shows how session affects the price movement. Now, you can see the market trend by comparing the price with 3 Average lines or comparing 3 Average lines together.
CCI Trend
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
The commodity channel index (CCI) is an oscillator originally introduced by Donald Lambert in an article published in the October 1980 issue of Commodities magazine (now known as Futures magazine). Since its introduction, the indicator has grown in popularity and is now a very common tool for traders in identifying cyclical trends not only in commodities, but also equities and currencies. The CCI can be adjusted to the timeframe of the market traded on by changing the averaging period. This indi
Kolier SuperTrend MTF
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Indicators
This is HTF (or MTF) of original Kolier SuperTrend indicator. On this version, you can use 4 Lines of supertrend to define the trend, it will be more powerful. Remade signals on smalls timeframes, the indicator will not repaint if used on small timeframes.
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