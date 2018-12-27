ATeam Sonic Hope



ATeam Sonic Hope is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale, sometime EA open more trade with new signal and exit all trade with overall profit. Some ocillators indicator were used to generate signal and use Higher Timeframe as maintrend to entry.



Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rockyhoangdn/seller

General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 100 USD,

Recomend low spread pair like : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD,...

Timeframe: M5

Use a broker with good execution and with a spread below 1 pip.

On the signal above, I have used it on FBS broker with high spread, but the EA still have good performent.







Input parameters

The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes.

Order_Comment: Set string for OrderComment

Set string for OrderComment Magic_Number: Magicnumber to define the EA, should be difference for each EA if we have to work on the same symbol.

Magicnumber to define the EA, should be difference for each EA if we have to work on the same symbol. Slippage: Slippage(0:disable)(pip setting)



Slippage(0:disable)(pip setting) MaxSpread: Maximum Spread allow to open (0:disable)(pip setting)

Maximum Spread allow to open (0:disable)(pip setting) DrawDown_Filter: Active if set true, the EA not entry more trade when DrawDown reach certain level below.



Active if set true, the EA not entry more trade when DrawDown reach certain level below. MaxDrawDown(%): Maximum Draw Down Level that make EA stop open new trade.



Maximum Draw Down Level that make EA stop open new trade. Money_Management = "--------------------------------------"

Lots: Fixed lotsize to entry if we dont use Money Management.



Fixed lotsize to entry if we dont use Money Management. Use_MM: Active if set true, lotsize will be based on Account Balance follow formula: Entry lot=Account Balance/1000*(Risk/100)



Active if set true, lotsize will be based on Account Balance follow formula: Entry lot=Account Balance/1000*(Risk/100) Risk: Risk percentage to calculate lotsize



Risk percentage to calculate lotsize Maximum_Balance_To_Use: Maximum Account Balance to use, if your account is 100,000$ the EA only use Maximum_Balance_To_Use=10,000$ to calculate lotsize.



Maximum Account Balance to use, if your account is 100,000$ the EA only use Maximum_Balance_To_Use=10,000$ to calculate lotsize. Use_Hegde: The lotsize calculate for new trade will be opposite trade, the EA allow to open buy and sell at the same time also.



The lotsize calculate for new trade will be opposite trade, the EA allow to open buy and sell at the same time also. Stop_Hegde_Orders: The EA will close all trade if total trade reach this number, to make sure it not open to many trade and make your account blow up.



The EA will close all trade if total trade reach this number, to make sure it not open to many trade and make your account blow up. Exit_rules = "--------------------------------------"

Opposite_Close: Close trade follow opposite signal



Close trade follow opposite signal TakeProfit: Hard TakeProfit(pip)

Hard TakeProfit(pip) StopLoss: Hard StopLoss(pip)

Hard StopLoss(pip) Hidden_SL_TP_Pip = "--------------------------------------"

StopLoss_In_Pip: Hidden StopLoss_In_Pip, the EA didn't set TP follow this, but close all trade when total profit in pip reach this value



Hidden StopLoss_In_Pip, the EA didn't set TP follow this, but close all trade when total profit in pip reach this value TakeProfit_In_Pip: Hidden TakeProfit_In_Pip, the EA didn't set SL follow this, but close all trade when total floating loss in pip reach this value

Hidden TakeProfit_In_Pip, the EA didn't set SL follow this, but close all trade when total floating loss in pip reach this value Use_Breakeven: Active Breakeven function.



Active Breakeven function. Breakeven_Start: How many pip in profit to active breakeven function.



How many pip in profit to active breakeven function. Breakeven_LockProfit: How many pip stored to make sure we have some profit to cover swap and commision.



How many pip stored to make sure we have some profit to cover swap and commision. Use_Trailing: TrailingStop Profit



TrailingStop Profit Trailing_Stop: How many pip to active trailing function



How many pip to active trailing function Trailing_Step: keep new stoploss from current price till prie come back and hit trailing.



keep new stoploss from current price till prie come back and hit trailing. TradingTime = "--------------------------------------"

Use_TradingTime: Active Trading Time filter, this function will define the session when the EA open first trade.



Active Trading Time filter, this function will define the session when the EA open first trade. Open_Trade_Time_Start: Time to start open trade



Time to start open trade Open_Trade_Time_End: Time end



Time end End_Day_Close: This function to close the trade at the end of day incase we don't want to keep to overnight.



This function to close the trade at the end of day incase we don't want to keep to overnight. CloseAll_Hour: Hour



Hour CloseAll_Minute: Minute



Minute Alert_Settings = "+++++++++++++++++++++++"

DrawDown_Alert: EA send alert to email/push notification to your phone when DD reached Level below.



EA send alert to email/push notification to your phone when DD reached Level below. DrawDown_Alert_Level: The DD Level when EA send alert.



The DD Level when EA send alert. SendMailMode: Send email mode



Send email mode SendNotificationMode: Send/Push notification to your phone



Send/Push notification to your phone AlertMode: Sound alert on MT4







