Ichimoku MTF

MTF Ichimoku is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on well known Ichimoku.

In MetaTrader 5 we have Ichimoku already included as a standard technical indicator. However it can be used only for the current timeframe. When we are looking for a trend, it is very desirable to have Ichimokuis showing higher timeframes. MTF Ichimoku presented here has additional parameter - TimeFrame. You can use it to set up higher timeframe from which Ichimokuis will calculate its values.

Other basic parameters are not changed.

On this version we can also set Maximum Count Bars.