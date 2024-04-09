ATeam Impulse

The Elder Impulse System was designed by Alexander Elder and featured in his book. According to Elder, “the system identifies inflection points where a trend speeds up or slows down”. The Impulse System is based on two indicators, a exponential moving average and the MACD-Histogram. The moving average identifies the trend, while the MACD-Histogram measures momentum. As a result, the Impulse System combines trend following and momentum to identify tradable impulses. This unique indicator combination is color coded into the price bars for easy reference.

The indicator use 4 colors insteady 3 color on the original idea.

Green/Blue bars show that the bulls are in control of both trend and momentum as both the EMA and MACD-Histogram are rising. Red /Yellow bars indicates that the bears have taken control because the 13-day EMA and MACD-Histogram are falling.

Up arrow is signal for Buy.

Down arrow is signal for Sell.

