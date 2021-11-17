Session Moving Average
- Indicators
- Hoang Ngoc Thach
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 17 November 2021
The Forex trading market operates 24 hours a day but the best trading times are when the major trading sessions are in play.
The Sessions Moving Average indicator helps identify Tokyo, London and New York, so you know when one session starts, ends or even overlaps.
This indicator also shows how session affects the price movement. Now, you can see the market trend by comparing the price with 3 Average lines or comparing 3 Average lines together.