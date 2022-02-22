Reversal Breakout is a real breakout strategy. It is based on Moving Average indicator to define market trend and breakout points.

Try to entry when price reverse is not good, because there are many false reversal signal, so that it is better to trade breakout at reverse point.

This EA will work for all Timeframe, but I prefer to use it on H1 or above.

Should use it on major pairs which are lowest Spread, and lowest Slippage: EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,GOLD,...

No martingale

No Grid

Always use Stoploss to secure your investment

No risky scalping

Usable on other currency pairs to mitigate risk

Easy to use ( No complicated settings)

Support Manual Control Panel





Parameters