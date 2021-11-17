Gann Fan Zigzag

A form of technical analysis based on the ideas that the market is geometric and cyclical in nature.

A Gann Fan consists of a series of diagonal lines called Gann angles, of which there are nine.

These angles are superimposed over a price chart to show a security's support and resistance levels.

The resulting image is supposed to help technical analysts predict price changes.

Although once drawn by hand, today Gann Fans can be drawn with software programs.

This indicator draws Gann Fan based on ZigZag level. There are 2 types of Gann: Aqua Gann is dynamic support level; Red Gann is dynamic resistance level.

This indicator will be helpful for martingale trade style when searching for good support/resistance levels.