NoFear indicator is based on Advanced Moving Average. It is used in technical chart analysis providing signals whenever a rate change appears that exceeds the upper or lower border.

The indicator works very well on trend market. It is easy to find good entry points by blue/violet arrows.

The upper and lower bands should be used like support/resistance levels and stop/exit points.

All signals do not repaint, and can be used immediately when they are coming. This means we do not need to wait for a new bar to confirm the signal.

Support Alert function included: email alert, sound alert, and push notification.

This indicator works good with Zone Recovery Trading Algorithm (see here).





Indicator parameters:



Count_Bars: how many data which you want to show on chart.

Trend_Type: There are 3 types: Normal/Fast/exFast

Trend Period: The number of candle on data to determine the trend. Should be greater than 2.

Trend Smooth_Period: This is used to make the trend more smoothed.

ShowTrend_SwingTrend: On/off swing trend, this is used as short trend for entry.

Show_SwingTrend_Signal: Main entry signal, there are 2 arrows: arrow up for Buy, arrow down for Sell.

The arrow will appear on the current candle, when the price moves sufficient distance, it will not repaint.

Some bars have 2 arrows, but one comes first, the other comes later.

Show_SwingTrend_Signal_re_entry: This signal is used for new entry when we have taken profit, or did not enter on main signal.

We can use this signal for entering more trades in the same direction.

Show_Fractal_Signal: Entry signal based on Fractal

Show_Oscillator_Signal: Entry signal based on Oscillator

Show_ScalpingSignal: Entry signal with Scalping

Show_DonchianChannel: The Donchian channel can be used as stop loss or for placing buy stop/sell stop orders following the main signal.

Alert Settings: Supports 3 types:

+ SendMailMode: Make sure the email was set on Tools / Option / Email tab

+ SendNotificationMode: Make sure the email was set on Tools / Option / Notifications tab

+ SoundAlertMode