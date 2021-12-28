Gann High Low Activator MTF
- Indicators
- Hoang Ngoc Thach
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 28 December 2021
- Activations: 20
This indicator is a copy of the Gann Hi-Lo Activator SSL indicator which was rewritten in MQL5. The original indicator was one-colored, that is why for more visual definition of the trend direction it was necessary to make it colored.
This version is Mutitimefame, now you can see multi-trends in a separate window and signals in the main chart.
Alert mode and sending of emails has been also added.