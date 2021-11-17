Suport Resistance
- Indicators
- Hoang Ngoc Thach
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 20
The indicator compares Fractal and Zigzag indicators to define hard Support and Resistance.
The arrow signal appears when a new support or resistance emerges or when the price breaks through Support and Resistance zone.
This indicator is efficient in conjunction with a rebound and breakout strategy.
It works well on H4 and D1 for all pairs.
Settings
- BarCounts = 200;
- FastPeriod = 7 - fast period
- SlowPeriod = 14 - slow period
- Show_SR = true - show support/resistance
- Show_Arrows = true - show up/down arrows
- Alert_Settings = "+++++++++++++++++++++++";
- SendMailMode = false - send a signal email
- SendNotificationMode = false - send a push notification to your phone
- AlertMode = false - sound alert