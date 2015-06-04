CCI Exit
- Indicators
- Hoang Ngoc Thach
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 20
This is a great indicator to find an exit point.
We never know when the market is going to change its trend.
Many indicators give you a good entry point, but not good to use opposite signal as an exit point, because the signal always comes too late.
This indicator will protect your profit as soon as possible when a signal to exit is found!
Don't use this signal to enter, it may not be good for making an entry.
The signal doesn't repaint, wait until a bar closes to make sure it is confirmed.
Indicator parameters:
- CountBars = 500 — How many bars you want to be shown on the chart
- Exit_Periods = 7 — Select Signal Periods.
- ArrowCode_ExitLong = 1 — Code for arrow exit; Long: 1 - Cross; 226 - Arrow Down; 159 - Cycle
- ArrowCode_ExitShort = 1 — Code for arrow exit; Short: 1 - Cross; 225 - Arrow Up; 159 - Cycle
- Exit_Price = PRICE_CLOSE — Select Price type
- Exit_OBS_Level = 130 — Overbought/Oversold Level
- Alert_Settings = "+++++++++++++++++++++++";
- BarClosed_Alert = false:
- Set true — send alert on Close;
- If false: use Alert_Minute_Before_Close to define when an alert will be sent
- Alert_Minute_Before_Close = 5 — Alert_Minute_Before_Close = 5; Send alert 5 minutes before the bar closing.
- SendMailMode = true — Send to email
- SendNotificationMode = true — Push notification to your phone
- AlertMode = true — Open Alert pop up
Very good indicator, thanks. :)