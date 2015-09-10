Trend Prediction

5

i-Regression Channel generates regression channel:

Linear regression channel consists of two parallel lines located at the equal distance from the linear regression trend line. The distance between the channel borders and the regression line is equal to the value of the highest close price deviation from the regression line.

  • degree - degree of regression, changes from 1 to 61;
  • kstd - regression channel width;
  • bars - the number of bars for the channel calculation;
  • shift - the channel horizontal shift in bars.

Extrapolate/Prediction:

This indicator uses the Quinn-Fernandes algorithm to find the harmonic frequencies. It fits harmonics of the trigonometric series one by one until the specified total number of harmonics H is reached. After fitting a new harmonic, the coded algorithm computes the residue between the updated model and the real values and fits a new harmonic to the residue.

The indicator has the following input parameters:

  • Npast – number of past bars, to which trigonometric series is fitted;
  • Nfut – number of predicted future bars;
  • Nharm – total number of harmonics in model;
  • FreqTOL – tolerance of frequency calculations.

The indicator plots two curves: the blue curve indicates modeled past values and the red curve indicates the modeled future values.

Alert Settings function: Send email, push notification to MetaTrader 4 mobile terminal, Pop-up alert when price touches the upper or lower line.

  • SendMailMode: Send Email
  • SendNotificationMode: Send Notification
  • AlertMode: Pop-up Alert
Reviews 3
Joachim Reichelmann
921
Joachim Reichelmann 2020.10.28 18:58 
 

For me it is a very good indicator... i have a good scalping system. I am trading M1 and even my trading system is good...sometimes i hesitate to open a trade. The prediction looks very good for sure, i have to check also chart technic like Levels etc.. but it make me around 5 % more profitable... Thank you for your work.

zebelmore
34
zebelmore 2018.01.03 18:32 
 

I actually really like this indicator. It's much better when used in combination with your strategy or to confirm entries/exits. Higher timeframes recommended

rainwalker123
3424
rainwalker123 2016.12.10 09:56 
 

It seems to be a very good indicator, which is really great.

The Lines are long enough to see, where the price is heading. I will see results next week. Hoping it does not repaint

