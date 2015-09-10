Trend Prediction

i-Regression Channel generates regression channel:

Linear regression channel consists of two parallel lines located at the equal distance from the linear regression trend line. The distance between the channel borders and the regression line is equal to the value of the highest close price deviation from the regression line.

degree - degree of regression, changes from 1 to 61;

kstd - regression channel width;

bars - the number of bars for the channel calculation;

shift - the channel horizontal shift in bars.

Extrapolate/Prediction:

This indicator uses the Quinn-Fernandes algorithm to find the harmonic frequencies. It fits harmonics of the trigonometric series one by one until the specified total number of harmonics H is reached. After fitting a new harmonic, the coded algorithm computes the residue between the updated model and the real values and fits a new harmonic to the residue.

The indicator has the following input parameters:

Npast – number of past bars, to which trigonometric series is fitted;

Nfut – number of predicted future bars;

Nharm – total number of harmonics in model;

FreqTOL – tolerance of frequency calculations.

The indicator plots two curves: the blue curve indicates modeled past values and the red curve indicates the modeled future values.

Alert Settings function: Send email, push notification to MetaTrader 4 mobile terminal, Pop-up alert when price touches the upper or lower line.