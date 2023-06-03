SMC Smart M0ney Concepts MT4

If you have been anywhere near Forex forums or social media lately, you have no doubt been hearing people talk about Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading.

You may be wondering what SMC is, and whether it deserves all the hype. In this post, we will introduce Smart Money Concepts trading to you so you can make an informed decision about whether or not to give this strategy a try in your own trading.

What is SMC Forex trading?

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) is one of many forex trading methods. SMC explains how Smart Money operates in the market and how forex traders can take advantage of it to build a profitable trading plan.

Smart Money is capital managed by institutional investors, central banks, and other professionals or financial institutions. It is managed by professional investors who can predict market trends and achieve the highest profits.

The simplest way to describe Smart Money Concepts trading is to say that it is price action by a different name.

SMC involves using classic Forex concepts like supply and demand, price patterns, and support and resistance to trade, but that everything has been given new names and described in a different way.

SMC traders refer to ideas like "liquidity grabs" and "mitigation blocks." While their terminology may sound foreign, when you examine SMC, you will realize it is a more traditional trading approach than it appears at a glance.

Features

  • Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time
  • Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH)
  • Order Blocks
  • Swing Strong/Weak High/Low
  • Equal Highs & Lows
  • Fair Value Gap Detection,support high timeframe FVG display
  • Previous Highs & Lows
  • Premium & Discount Zones as a range
  • Alert function
  • Draw Candles Color by trend



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Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
FREE
Gann Fan Zigzag
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
A form of technical analysis based on the ideas that the market is geometric and cyclical in nature. A Gann Fan consists of a series of diagonal lines called Gann angles, of which there are nine. These angles are superimposed over a price chart to show a security's support and resistance levels. The resulting image is supposed to help technical analysts predict price changes. Although once drawn by hand, today Gann Fans can be drawn with software programs. This indicator draws Gann Fan based on
Advanced MA Signal
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
This indicator was built based on Moving Average, but it always reset counter at the first bar of day/week/month. Simple arrow signal to show buy/sell signal. 3 lines of moving average can be used as price channel, this is market trend also. time_zone option allows choosing time for trading and session movement analysis.
Manual Panel
Hoang Ngoc Thach
5 (2)
Utilities
I like trading manually, so I created this tool to make my trade more easier and faster. Features Money management. Click for place order ( Buy/Sell/BuyStop/BuyLimit/SellStop/SellLimit). Many buttons for control your account (Close All, Remove Pendings, Breakeven, Hedging). Auto hide if not use for 2 minutes. See profit on current symbol. Free to move panel to where you want. Save your settings for using on next time. Special: It's work on backtest mode! You can use this for training yourself.
Extrem Fast Channel
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
This indicator helps to find high/low points. This is not perfect trend indicator, because sometime it shows anti-market trend. But it never misses highest and lowest price in history. So that, the rules for entry are: Sell with downtrend (red line), Buy with uptrend (blue line). Yellow arrows for Sell, but it should be confirmed by downtrend. Aqua arrows for Buy, but it should be confirmed by uptrend.
NoFear
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
NoFear indicator is based on Advanced Moving Average. It is used in technical chart analysis providing signals whenever a rate change appears that exceeds the upper or lower border. The indicator works very well on trend market. It is easy to find good entry points by blue/violet arrows. The upper and lower bands should be used like support/resistance levels and stop/exit points. All signals do not repaint, and can be used immediately when they are coming. This means we do not need to wait for a
SuperTrend 2015
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
The idea for indicator is using multi-SuperTrend line to define market trend and Multi Moving Average line to find good entry point. The signal doesn't repaint, wait until the bar closed to make sure the signal is confirmed. Lowest RoyalBlue line is used for Buy stoploss. Highest Magenta line is used for Sell stoploss. Indicator supports alert when signal is coming (sends email, push notifications, sound alert). High Timeframe is better for using. Indicator parameters: CountBars = 500 — How man
CCI Exit
Hoang Ngoc Thach
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a great indicator to find an exit point. We never know when the market is going to change its trend. Many indicators give you a good entry point, but not good to use opposite signal as an exit point, because the signal always comes too late. This indicator will protect your profit as soon as possible when a signal to exit is found! Don't use this signal to enter, it may not be good for making an entry. The signal doesn't repaint, wait until a bar closes to make sure it is confirmed. Indi
Trend Trade 2015
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
Trend Trade indicator is based on ADX indicator to define long/medium/short trend and good entry signals. The product supports virtual trade on chart to show where/when should we make an entry/exit. It works very well on D1 or above. The indicator is efficient on GOLD and CFDs. Alert_Settings = "+++++++++++++++++++++++" SendMailMode = true - Send email SendNotificationMode = true - Send notification to your phone AlertMode = true - Sound alert Show_Virtual_Trades = true - Show virtual trades Sin
Trend Prediction
Hoang Ngoc Thach
5 (3)
Indicators
i-Regression Channel generates regression channel: Linear regression channel consists of two parallel lines located at the equal distance from the linear regression trend line. The distance between the channel borders and the regression line is equal to the value of the highest close price deviation from the regression line. degree - degree of regression, changes from 1 to 61; kstd - regression channel width; bars - the number of bars for the channel calculation; shift - the channel horizontal s
YourBigPlan
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
The indicator is based on Moving Average to define the trend, then it finds a good entry point and follows the trend. We will keep open on a new signal until the trend is changed, and all trades exit on an opposite signal. The exit point is a bit late relative to the highest profitable point (at top/bottom), but it is the best point to exit your trades. Keep the trades, which are moving the right direction to get a high profit, and stop wrong trades as soon as possible when the trend is changed
Suport Resistance
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
The indicator compares Fractal and Zigzag indicators to define hard Support and Resistance. The arrow signal appears when a new support or resistance emerges or when the price breaks through Support and Resistance zone. This indicator is efficient in conjunction with a rebound and breakout strategy. It works well on H4 and D1 for all pairs. Settings BarCounts = 200; FastPeriod = 7 - fast period SlowPeriod = 14 - slow period Show_SR = true - show support/resistance Show_Arrows = true - show up/d
Channel Breakout 2015
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
Using high-volatility channel breakout-style trading systems has historically worked well across major currency pairs, show promise in determining the opportune time to trade the channel breakout trading strategy. This Breakout Strategy may look simple, but it is good follow trade trader strategy. Setting: Channel Periods: default 20 BarsCount: bars count in history Alert_Settings = "+++++++++++++++++++++++" SendMailMode = true - Send email SendNotificationMode = true - Send notification to you
Reversal Breakout
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Experts
Reversal Breakout is a real breakout strategy. It is based on Moving Average indicator to define market trend and breakout points. Try to entry when price reverse is not good, because there are many false reversal signal, so that it is better to trade breakout at reverse point. This EA will work for all Timeframe, but I prefer to use it on H1 or above. Should use it on major pairs which are lowest Spread, and lowest Slippage: EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,GOLD,... No martingale No Grid Always use Stoplos
Reversal Breakout Indicator
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
The indicator uses 2 Moving Average: 1 fast EMA and 1 slow EMA to define trend, reversal signal and breakout point. Reversal Signal comes on open time, it can be used as scalping signal for short time, but be careful with this signal because it may be an anti-trend signal, the indicator tries to catch reverse point. Breakout signal is where support or resistance was broken out, the reversal signal has failed. Breakout signal is stronger than the Reversal Signal. We can use support/resistance lev
ATeam Sonic Hope
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Experts
ATeam Sonic Hope ATeam Sonic Hope is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale, sometime EA open more trade with new signal and exit all trade with overall profit. Some ocillators indicator were used to generate signal and use Higher Timeframe as maintrend to entry. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rockyhoangdn/seller General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD,  Recomend low spread pair like : EU
ATeam Divergence
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
The CCI Divergence is a reasonably useful indicator in itself, but it is even more effective when used with divergence pattern trading. The CCI Divergence indicator signal is one of the most potent signals among the indicators that exist in the market. Here is new version for Divergence Indicator using CCI method, with more improvements. Divergences indicate a potential investment point because the directional moment does not confirm the price. A bullish divergence occurs when the underlying va
ATeam Impulse
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
The Elder Impulse System was designed by Alexander Elder and featured in his book. According to Elder, “the system identifies inflection points where a trend speeds up or slows down”. The Impulse System is based on two indicators, a  exponential moving average and the MACD-Histogram. The moving average identifies the trend, while the MACD-Histogram measures momentum. As a result, the Impulse System combines trend following and momentum to identify tradable impulses. This unique indicator combina
ATeam Panel
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Utilities
This is best control panel for trader who trade with Supply and Demand Zone. Easy to calculate entry lotsize by %risk/money risk/money target/fixed lot And support Half-Kelly feature: calculate the best Risk percentage for each trade follow Kelly criterion . Auto Change chart feature Exposure and Position manager Currencies Strength Meter And more features waiting you
New Volume Profile
Hoang Ngoc Thach
4 (1)
Indicators
Volume Profile is an advanced charting study that displays trading activity over a specified time period at specified price levels. The study (accounting for user defined parameters such as number of rows and time period) plots a histogram on the chart meant to reveal dominant and/or significant price levels based on volume. Essentially, Volume Profile takes the total volume traded at a specific price level during the specified time period and divides the total volume into either buy volume or s
Ichimoku Advanced Free
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
Ultimate Price Action Compine MTF
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
We try to detect long/medium/short-term trends and combine all of them with some price action patterns to find a good entry point. The Indicator benefits are: Can detect long/medium/short-term trends. Can detect resistances/supports level (like pivot levels). Shows entry point/time using colored arrows Multitimeframe mode is available.
Heiken Ashi Smoothed New
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
This indicator is the same as the popular Heiken Ashi Smoothed. The Heikin Ashi indicator for MetaTrader 5 already exists, but it has two disadvantages: It paints the candles not accurate. It's not possible to change the candle width. See also Heikin Ashi in MQL5 Code Base . In this version there are no such disadvantages.
Multi Currency Index New
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
Any financial instrument that is traded on the market is a position of some active towards some currency. Forex differs from other markets only in the fact, that another currency is used as an active. As a result in the Forex market we always deal with the correlation of two currencies, called currency pairs. The project that started more than a year ago, helped to develop a group of indicators under a joint name cluster indicators. Their task was to divide currency pairs into separate currencie
Gann High Low Activator MTF
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
This indicator is a copy of the Gann Hi-Lo Activator SSL indicator which was rewritten in MQL5. The original indicator was one-colored, that is why for more visual definition of the trend direction it was necessary to make it colored. This version is Mutitimefame, now you can see multi-trends in a separate window and signals in the main chart. Alert mode and sending of emails has been also added.
Ichimoku MTF
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
MTF Ichimoku is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on well known Ichimoku. In MetaTrader 5 we have Ichimoku already included as a standard technical indicator. However it can be used only for the current timeframe. When we are looking for a trend, it is very desirable to have Ichimokuis showing higher timeframes. MTF Ichimoku presented here has additional parameter - TimeFrame. You can use it to set up higher timeframe from which Ichimokuis will calculate its values. Other basic parameters are not c
Ichimoku Advanced Pro
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
Session Moving Average
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
The Forex trading market operates 24 hours a day but the best trading times are when the major trading sessions are in play. The Sessions Moving Average indicator helps identify Tokyo, London and New York, so you know when one session starts, ends or even overlaps. This indicator also shows how session affects the price movement. Now, you can see the market trend by comparing the price with 3 Average lines or comparing 3 Average lines together.
CCI Trend
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
The commodity channel index (CCI) is an oscillator originally introduced by Donald Lambert in an article published in the October 1980 issue of Commodities magazine (now known as Futures magazine). Since its introduction, the indicator has grown in popularity and is now a very common tool for traders in identifying cyclical trends not only in commodities, but also equities and currencies. The CCI can be adjusted to the timeframe of the market traded on by changing the averaging period. This indi
Kolier SuperTrend MTF
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
This is HTF (or MTF) of original Kolier SuperTrend indicator. On this version, you can use 4 Lines of supertrend to define the trend, it will be more powerful. Remade signals on smalls timeframes, the indicator will not repaint if used on small timeframes.
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