Extrem Fast Channel

This indicator helps to find high/low points.

This is not perfect trend indicator, because sometime it shows anti-market trend.

But it never misses highest and lowest price in history.

So that, the rules for entry are: Sell with downtrend (red line), Buy with uptrend (blue line).

Yellow arrows for Sell, but it should be confirmed by downtrend.

Aqua arrows for Buy, but it should be confirmed by uptrend.