Manual Panel

I like trading manually, so I created this tool to make my trade more easier and faster.





Features

Money management. Click for place order ( Buy/Sell/BuyStop/BuyLimit/SellStop/SellLimit). Many buttons for control your account (Close All, Remove Pendings, Breakeven, Hedging). Auto hide if not use for 2 minutes. See profit on current symbol. Free to move panel to where you want. Save your settings for using on next time. Special: It's work on backtest mode! You can use this for training yourself.

Other feature can be added if required!Please contact if you want more features.