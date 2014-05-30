Manual Panel
- Utilities
- Hoang Ngoc Thach
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 20
I like trading manually, so I created this tool to make my trade more easier and faster.
Features
- Money management.
- Click for place order ( Buy/Sell/BuyStop/BuyLimit/SellStop/SellLimit).
- Many buttons for control your account (Close All, Remove Pendings, Breakeven, Hedging).
- Auto hide if not use for 2 minutes.
- See profit on current symbol.
- Free to move panel to where you want.
- Save your settings for using on next time.
- Special: It's work on backtest mode! You can use this for training yourself.
Other feature can be added if required!Please contact if you want more features.
excelent product.works well.