ATeam Panel
- Utilities
-
Hoang Ngoc ThachI'm trader and coder.
Please see my products at : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rockyhoangdn/seller
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 15 August 2021
- Activations: 7
This is best control panel for trader who trade with Supply and Demand Zone.
- Easy to calculate entry lotsize by %risk/money risk/money target/fixed lot
- And support Half-Kelly feature: calculate the best Risk percentage for each trade follow Kelly criterion.
- Auto Change chart feature
- Exposure and Position manager
- Currencies Strength Meter
- And more features waiting you