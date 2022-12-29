Real Trade trades on time frames under 1 hour. Trade in uptrends and downtrend directions. Trade with the higher time trend directions and trade the first candle. Use the opposite to exit or use ratio to exit 1:1 or higher along with trailing stops. Trade Real Trends during active hours and with higher trend direction for the best results. Load indicator in tester to study the results and potential. Use the scalping arrows trading with the trend or use the Fib targets or both. Recommend for 5 or 15 minute charts.

Use FIb for targets and stops:https://www.mql5.com/en/code/12813