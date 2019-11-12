Candle Inside
- Indicators
- Yuriy Vins
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Candle Inside indicator - draws Japanese candlesticks of a higher timeframe on the chart. Now, after loading the indicator, it is possible to see what is happening inside each candle. In addition to the standard buttons for selecting the timeframe in the MT-4 terminal, additional buttons are added, when clicked, an older period is selected to display Japanese candles or zones. For example, if you select the standard period M1 and the period of the indicator M5, then the chart will display minute candles inside five-minute candles. The indicator settings have only 4 parameters, which will be very easy to understand.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating