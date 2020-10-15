ExtremeFinder

5

Description:

ExtremeFinder analyze chart and find local extremes - maximum and minimum. Searched extreme is always of opposite type then previous. Local extreme is confirmed when price difference is higher then set price difference, but not sooner then after set number of candles. Two different types of Local extreme confirmation are performed: Normal for common Price changes, Quick for steep Price changes. Price difference to confirm local extreme can be set as absolute value, in percent of local extreme price or as a multiple of ATR in time of local extreme. Confirmed local extreme is depicted by filled circle, unconfirmed by blank circle.

Settings:

Number of candles to confirm common extreme: When Price moving reasonably, Local extreme can't be confirmed sooner then after set number of candles. Default value is 16.

Number of candles to confirm steep extreme: When Price moving steeply (price move below previous Local min or above previous Local max), Local extreme can't be confirmed sooner then after set number of candles. Default value is 4.

Price method to confirm extreme: Method to determine price difference to confirm local extreme. Following can be selected:

  • ABSOLUTE: Current price and local extreme price difference to confirm local extreme is set as absolute value.
  • ATR: Current price and local extreme price difference to confirm local extreme is set as multiple of ATR value in the time of local extreme.
  • PERCENT: Current price and local extreme price difference to confirm local extreme is set in percents of price of local extreme

Price difference parameter to conf. extreme: Parameter to calculate price difference to confirm local extreme. Meaning differs in dependence of previou parameter:

  • For ABSOLUTE method: Absolute price difference shall be set. Range is 0 to instrument price.
  • For ATR method: Multiple of ATR shall be set. Value shall be above 0.
    • Example: Pending local maximum price is 12300, ATR at pending local max. time is 38, Price difference parameter is 2.
    • Pending local maximum will be confirmed when price drops to 12300 - (38 * 2) = 12224.
  • For PERCENT method: Percents of local extreme price shall be set. Range is 0 to 100.

ATR period if ATR selected as conf. method: ATR period (if ATR selected as price method). Default value is 14.

Restricted free DEMO version of ExtremeFinder can be found in free section as ExtremeFinder DEMO.



























































































Reviews 1
jmhuang
3144
jmhuang 2021.06.13 16:49 
 

very good indicator if combined with Elliott Wave analysis. Deserves 5 stars

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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ContiStat restricted - Free DEMO version of the ContiStat indicator Free version of the indicator is ment as DEMO of full paid version. Full functionality is available, however The indicator work only on M30 chart period . Find the ContiStat indicator for full functionality Brief description The ContiStat indicator calculate statistic frequency of green (up) and red (down) movement in the chart and determine movement dynamics (silver curve). There are two key parameters to understand the ContiSt
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Brief description TrendWatch indicator analyze chart trend strength and acceleration. Analysis is based on close price SMA with configurable period. Result is given as set of two curves in the indicator window. Blue (default color) curve identify trend direction and strength. Yellow curve (default color) identify trend tendency to accelerate/deceleare. Scale of curves is normed to maximal value in given time period. Both curves can be additionally smoothed using configurable SMA and/or set to z
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Matous Bartl
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Brief description The ContiStat indicator calculate statistic frequency of green (up) and red (down) movement in the chart and determine movement dynamics (silver curve). There are two key parameters to understand the ContiStat principle: Block height and Block count . The ContiStat engine convert instrument price chart move to Blocks of constant height (price) regardles of how much time it take. Example 1: Block height is set to 50. DE30 index price make move from 15230 to 15443 in an hour. 4 g
ContiStat MT5
Matous Bartl
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Brief description The ContiStat indicator calculate statistic frequency of green (up) and red (down) movement in the chart and determine movement dynamics (silver curve). There are two key parameters to understand the ContiStat principle: Block height and Block count . The ContiStat engine convert instrument price chart move to Blocks of constant height (price) regardles of how much time it take. Example 1: Block height is set to 50. DE30 index price make move from 15230 to 15443 in an hour. 4 g
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jmhuang
3144
jmhuang 2021.06.13 16:49 
 

very good indicator if combined with Elliott Wave analysis. Deserves 5 stars

Matous Bartl
2890
Reply from developer Matous Bartl 2021.09.03 14:28
Many thanks for review.
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