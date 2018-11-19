Dragon Trend

Trend indicator with Multi-level Take Profit indication.

Possibility to setting in normal or Aggressive mode.

Fully customizable in color and alarm.

Very useful to understand the trend and where price could go

No need to explain, see the images.

You'll se the trend, 3 possibly target and stop loss (or other take profit) when the trend change.

You can adopt various strategy, for example.

1) Open trade and try to close it at target 1

2) Open 2 trade, close 1 at target 1, stop in profit for 2 and try to go at target 2

2) Open 3 trade at entry, close 1 trade at target 1, stop in pair for other 2. Close trade 2 at target 2, put stop for trade 3 at target 1. Wait since cahnge of trend.

...and much more...

But remember this is only an indicator ..... not the truth !!!



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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Gabry Mi
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Gabry Mi 2018.11.22 18:07 
 

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