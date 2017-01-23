Join our fan page
Auto Fibonacci Retracement - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 74693
-
Real author: Jeff West
Automatically draws Fibonacci retracements on chart.
Added the following inputs:
- Fib Line Color
- Fib Line Style
- Fib Line Width
The Fibonacci retracement automatic calculated position can be adjusted by dragging the top or bottom of the red diagonal line. If the chart period is changed, the Fibonacci retracement will revert to automatic calculation.
