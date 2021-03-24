Stop Chasing the Market. Trade the Levels That Matter.

FxBears Powers – Institutional Entry Levels with Precision

FxBears Powers is a professional trading indicator designed to identify high-probability reversal zones before price reaches them.

Instead of reacting after the move has already started, FxBears Powers helps you prepare for the market by providing precise Buy Limit and Sell Limit levels based on advanced market structure analysis.

The algorithm combines multiple layers of price behavior, supply & demand dynamics, price action, and proprietary filtering techniques to highlight areas where price has historically shown a high probability of reacting.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, FxBears Powers allows you to trade with clear rules and predefined risk management.

Why Traders Choose FxBears Powers

✅ High-probability entry zones

✅ Works on all Forex pairs

✅ Supports Gold, Silver, Oil, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, Futures, and more

✅ Compatible with every timeframe (M1 → MN)

✅ No repaint

✅ No redraw

✅ Instant mobile notifications

✅ Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

✅ Simple enough for beginners, powerful enough for professionals

What You Receive

Every trading signal includes:

• Buy or Sell direction

• Exact Entry Price

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit

• Symbol

• Timeframe

• Instant push notification to your MetaTrader mobile app

On the chart, the indicator automatically displays:

🟢 Entry Level

🔴 Stop Loss

🔵 Take Profit

⬆ Buy Limit Arrow

⬇ Sell Limit Arrow

This allows you to prepare your trade in advance instead of chasing fast-moving markets.

Smart Trade Management

To help secure profits, we recommend partial profit taking according to the timeframe:

• M5 → +10 pips

• M15 → +15 pips

• M30 → +20 pips

• H1 → +30 pips

• H4 → +50 pips

• D1 → +80 pips

After reaching the first target:

✔ Close part of the position

✔ Move Stop Loss to Break-even

✔ Let the remaining position run toward the final target

This simple money-management approach helps reduce risk while maximizing profitable trades.

Trading Philosophy

FxBears Powers is not designed to produce hundreds of random signals.

Its objective is to identify quality trading opportunities where price has a higher probability of reacting.

Professional trading is not about trading more.

It is about trading better.

Performance

Historical testing has shown a high percentage of successful reactions at the generated levels when used with proper risk management.

As with every trading strategy, market conditions vary and no indicator can guarantee profits or eliminate losses. Always use appropriate position sizing and risk management.

Before You Start

📹 Please watch the video tutorial below to understand how the indicator works and how to get the best results.

Once you understand the strategy, perform your own backtesting on different symbols and timeframes to see how FxBears Powers behaves under various market conditions.

Trade with confidence. Trade with precision. Trade with FxBears Powers.