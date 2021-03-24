FxBears Powers
- Indicators
-
Rachid LafhilI am RACHID, the Co Manager of Forex Bears Company that provide the most powerful trading tools in the financial markets.
- Version: 11.0
- Updated: 20 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Stop Chasing the Market. Trade the Levels That Matter.
FxBears Powers is a professional trading indicator designed to identify high-probability reversal zones before price reaches them.
Instead of reacting after the move has already started, FxBears Powers helps you prepare for the market by providing precise Buy Limit and Sell Limit levels based on advanced market structure analysis.
The algorithm combines multiple layers of price behavior, supply & demand dynamics, price action, and proprietary filtering techniques to highlight areas where price has historically shown a high probability of reacting.
Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, FxBears Powers allows you to trade with clear rules and predefined risk management.Why Traders Choose FxBears Powers
✅ High-probability entry zones
✅ Works on all Forex pairs
✅ Supports Gold, Silver, Oil, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, Futures, and more
✅ Compatible with every timeframe (M1 → MN)
✅ No repaint
✅ No redraw
✅ Instant mobile notifications
✅ Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
✅ Simple enough for beginners, powerful enough for professionalsWhat You Receive
Every trading signal includes:
• Buy or Sell direction
• Exact Entry Price
• Stop Loss
• Take Profit
• Symbol
• Timeframe
• Instant push notification to your MetaTrader mobile app
On the chart, the indicator automatically displays:
🟢 Entry Level
🔴 Stop Loss
🔵 Take Profit
⬆ Buy Limit Arrow
⬇ Sell Limit Arrow
This allows you to prepare your trade in advance instead of chasing fast-moving markets.Smart Trade Management
To help secure profits, we recommend partial profit taking according to the timeframe:
• M5 → +10 pips
• M15 → +15 pips
• M30 → +20 pips
• H1 → +30 pips
• H4 → +50 pips
• D1 → +80 pips
After reaching the first target:
✔ Close part of the position
✔ Move Stop Loss to Break-even
✔ Let the remaining position run toward the final target
This simple money-management approach helps reduce risk while maximizing profitable trades.Trading Philosophy
FxBears Powers is not designed to produce hundreds of random signals.
Its objective is to identify quality trading opportunities where price has a higher probability of reacting.
Professional trading is not about trading more.
It is about trading better.Performance
Historical testing has shown a high percentage of successful reactions at the generated levels when used with proper risk management.
As with every trading strategy, market conditions vary and no indicator can guarantee profits or eliminate losses. Always use appropriate position sizing and risk management.Before You Start
📹 Please watch the video tutorial below to understand how the indicator works and how to get the best results.
Once you understand the strategy, perform your own backtesting on different symbols and timeframes to see how FxBears Powers behaves under various market conditions.
Trade with confidence. Trade with precision. Trade with FxBears Powers.
An excellent indicator, if you follow the rules, the indicator will bring a good profit, the main thing is to remember that it is necessary to put a stop loss and success will accompany. Rachid is a very responsive seller and is always ready to help and teach you how to work with the indicator correctly.