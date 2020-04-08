Heiken Ashi on one chart mode MT4

Heiken Ashi On One Chart Mode MT4

The indicator is displayed only on one of the chart modes: Bars, Candles, Line. The default is Bars. When switching the chart mode, the indicator is displayed or disappears depending on the chart mode.

Input parameters:

  • iChartMode: on what chart mode should the indicator be displayed
    • mBars
    • mCandles
    • mLine

Colors:

  • LightSeaGreen: bull candle
  • Tomato: bear candle
