Th3 BarPlay Signals Mt4

This is a Price Action/momentum based strategy know as the 3Bar_Play and it is based on the 3Bar candlestick pattern formation. Additional indicators are added for filter and confirmations prior to popping up buy/sell signal arrows. It can be traded either in an uptrend, downtrend or sideways market. 

Indicators added include:

  • Stochastic - Momentum
  • Fish - Trend
  • ATR - Volatility which also clearly defines Stop-Loss placement at base of signal arrow (using the ATR Stop-loss method).

Risk to Reward can be anywhere from 1:1 to 1:4 with good risk management. Highly recommended for timeframes (TF)  H1 - D1. For intraday traders, H1 - H8 TF.

Buy - When buy signal pops up after 2 bearish bars & 1 bullish bar.

Sell - When sell signal pops up after 2 bullish bars & 1 bearish bar.


A very simple to use indicator and for all markets. Instills discipline and helps trader focus on the process.

Good for newbies/traders struggling with Stop Loss & Take Profit placements. Professional traders are not exempted. 

24hours support

Additional feature 

  • A toggle button to turn on/off signals on chart but not alert.
  • Adjustable parameters on settings panel (preferred setting on download).
  • Enable Email/ Push notifications to alert you of signals when away from your screen.

NB

Should indicator fail to appear on your chart screen, you will need to download & install the custom Fish Test indicator.

Download

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111243?source=Site


