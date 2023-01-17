Th3 BarPlay Signals Mt4
- Indicators
- Nnamdi Kennedy Ifeorah
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is a Price Action/momentum based strategy know as the 3Bar_Play and it is based on the 3Bar candlestick pattern formation. Additional indicators are added for filter and confirmations prior to popping up buy/sell signal arrows. It can be traded either in an uptrend, downtrend or sideways market.
Indicators added include:
- Stochastic - Momentum
- Fish - Trend
- ATR - Volatility which also clearly defines Stop-Loss placement at base of signal arrow (using the ATR Stop-loss method).
Risk to Reward can be anywhere from 1:1 to 1:4 with good risk management. Highly recommended for timeframes (TF) H1 - D1. For intraday traders, H1 - H8 TF.
Buy - When buy signal pops up after 2 bearish bars & 1 bullish bar.
Sell - When sell signal pops up after 2 bullish bars & 1 bearish bar.
A very simple to use indicator and for all markets. Instills discipline and helps trader focus on the process.
Good for newbies/traders struggling with Stop Loss & Take Profit placements. Professional traders are not exempted.
24hours support
Additional feature
- A toggle button to turn on/off signals on chart but not alert.
- Adjustable parameters on settings panel (preferred setting on download).
- Enable Email/ Push notifications to alert you of signals when away from your screen.
NB
Should indicator fail to appear on your chart screen, you will need to download & install the custom Fish Test indicator.
Download
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111243?source=Site