MOST Indicator

This indicator is the translated version of Anıl ÖZEKŞİ's MOST Indicator, developed on the Matriks Data Terminal, into the MQL4 language. It is a trend-following indicator and quite successful. Its usage will be free and unlimited for a lifetime. You can click on my profile to access the MQL5 version of this indicator.

You can also get your programming requests for MQL4 and MQL5 languages done at İpek Bilgisayar with an invoiced service. You can reach İpek Bilgisayar at www.ipekbilgisayar.org.

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Yasin Ipek
Indicators
This indicator is the translated version of Kıvanç ÖZBİLGİÇ's PMAX Indicator, developed on the Matriks Data Terminal, into the MQL4 language. It is a trend-following indicator and quite successful. Its usage will be free and unlimited for a lifetime. You can click on my profile to access the MQL5 version of this indicator. You can also get your programming requests for MQL4 and MQL5 languages done at İpek Bilgisayar with an invoiced service. You can reach İpek Bilgisayar at www.ipekbilgisayar.or
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Ortalama Robotu
Yasin Ipek
Experts
The robot opens one Buy and one Sell position as soon as it is loaded onto the desired symbol. Regardless of the market direction, it closes the profitable position and multiplies the losing position by the coefficient specified in the robot settings to open a new position. The average cost of all opened positions is determined based on their lot weights. Then, the profit ratio specified in the robot settings is added to this average cost, and positions in the same direction are closed with a pr
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