EA Pump and Dump for MT5

5

Strategy logic

Pump and Dump for mt5 Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading advisor created by a trader for traders. The strategy is “buy cheaper, sell more expensive”. Orders are opened after a significant rise / fall in price.
The basic meaning of the Pump and Dump strategy is to buy an asset cheaper when the price falls, and sell it higher when the price rises.
You have probably noticed that after sharp price movements in the market, a significant price rollback occurs in the opposite direction, so-called “hairpins” are drawn, the EA catches moments of strong growth or fall in prices, and enters the market based on these signals. I explain in more detail in the video and in the screenshots.

The advisor's strategy is based on an algorithm for identifying overbought and oversold zones of an asset based on the analysis of% price change using the iPump indicator, the indicator estimates the level overbought / oversold of an asset and based on this, the adviser identifies the most optimal buy / sell zones of a traded instrument, and then enters into the market.


After the purchase, write me a message, I will help with the best settings and sets.

MyfxBook monitoring: myfxbook.com/members/SeniorTraderI

Advantages

  • The built-in mechanism of Risk Management, which allows you to initially set the maximum allowable level of account drawdown, will be able to stop trading in time and save capital.
  • Control of trading stop time. The Expert Advisor can suspend trading at a predetermined time interval in case of exceeding the risk management. For ease of control, an event signal will be sent directly to your mobile phone using Push notifications.
  • Built-in mechanism for multiplying the profit of orders. The mechanism for increasing profits is activated if the price follows the trend.
  • Instant notifications of the Risk Manager about the state of the account to a mobile phone using Push messages.

Input parameters


iPump %change - sets the% change in the iPump indicator, at which orders will be opened.

Multiplication_Profit = true / false - use of the profit multiplication parameter, when this parameter is enabled, orders are added only along the trend.

Two side = true / false - When this option is enabled, the opening of positions occurs upon the presence of a signal, without waiting for the closure of orders opened by the opposite signal.

First Lot - The initial lot of the order. If set to 0, the volume will be calculated using the function of the percentage of the balance (Lot_Proc_from_Balance).

Lot_Proc_from_Balance - Calculation of the volume of orders depending on the balance with subsequent autoincrease / -decrease. If set to 0, the volume will be calculated using the First Lot option.

TP_pips - take profit value in pips.

Distance - distance to open a series of orders

Step Distance - step distance of a series of orders

Plus - the number of points added to the level without losing positions when closing a series of orders.

Slippage - allowable slippage in pips for opening a trade.

Risk management settings

Maximum DrawDown - the maximum allowable drawdown, upon reaching which unprofitable positions will be closed, provided Delete Orders = True

Pause_hours_ after_error - the number of hours for the EA to stop working after exceeding the maximum drawdown limit.

Delete Orders = True / false - when this parameter is enabled, if the maximum drawdown is exceeded, the advisor will delete all orders and stop trading, having previously notified you using Push notifications.


General recommendations


Time Frame: the advisor can be installed on any TF, the price analysis takes place inside the advisor code, so it doesn't matter which TF you install the advisor on, you can bet on H1 as a base, when testing m15.

Recommended lot: 0.01 lot for every 1000 - 2500 $, depending on the risk.

The recommended deposit is from $ 25 on a cent or from $ 2500 on a real account for 0.01 starting lot.

Currency pairs: EURUSD, EURJPY, CADJPY, USDJPY, EURAUD, AUDNZD, GBPCHF and other flat pairs.

It is important to change the value in the Magic number when using the Expert Advisor on several pairs.

Reviews 1
Irene1956
332
Irene1956 2021.11.08 10:08 
 

I have been using the Pump & Dump Pro version, since January 2021 with great success. You have to familiarize yourself with the EA then it is a great tool. The EA is very well programmed and executes all orders correctly. Sergey is with all problems and wants a patient listener and always tries to find the best solution for you.

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Filter:
Irene1956
332
Irene1956 2021.11.08 10:08 
 

I have been using the Pump & Dump Pro version, since January 2021 with great success. You have to familiarize yourself with the EA then it is a great tool. The EA is very well programmed and executes all orders correctly. Sergey is with all problems and wants a patient listener and always tries to find the best solution for you.

Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2021.11.08 23:24
Thank you, after deleting my old account on mql5, I am very pleased that my old customers also note the quality of my products, it is a pity that mql5 did not restore my previous account simply with a change of surname, it would be better not only for me but for everyone old buyers. But thanks for support at my old clients, I work harder only for you.
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