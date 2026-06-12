Nusantara MT5
- Experts
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Agus SantosoDISCLAIMER ON : The author of EA will not be held responsible for your losses or problems of any kind if the EA is directly or indirectly responsible for any losses.
Our software is provided “as is”, without any warranty or condition of any kind, express, implied or statutory.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 12 June 2026
- Activations: 5
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012
Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout with Pending Order Precision
"Nusantara" is an Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout box strategy that is enhanced with distanced pending order execution, and equipped with a risk management switching system. Designed for serious traders who want an automated, safe strategy that remains flexible in the face of changing market characteristics.
Main Strategy: Breakout + Distance Buffer
Instead of entering directly during a breakout, Nusantara EA will:
Draw a box range based on a certain time (eg: Asia, London, or custom session).
Wait for the price to break out of the box.
Then open pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders with additional distance (buffer) — to ensure that the movement is truly valid and not a fakeout.
Risk Management Switching
When the market is not in the right direction, EA does not immediately give up:
Can switch from TP/SL mode to switching mode (eg: hedging, recovery step, or re-entry with lot adjustments).
Smart trailing option to lock in profit when the price has moved far.
Daily loss limitation system and daily profit target.
Full Features:
Custom Box Time Range (start & end hours)
Pending Order Distance Buffer
Switching Mode On/Off
Re-entry After Failed Breakout
Daily Trading Time Filter
Recommended Use:
Pair: XAUUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, US30
Timeframe: M15 or M30
Leverage: 1:500 and above
VPS: Recommended for optimal performance
Why Use EA Nusantara?
Because this EA does not just enter. Each position is thought out logically—entry only occurs if the breakout is confirmed by price strength. The combination of breakout strategy and pending orders with distance makes this EA resistant to market noise and fake breakouts.
This EA is ideal for traders who want a safe, stable, and powerful strategy in trending and ranging markets.