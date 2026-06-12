Nusantara MT5


Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout with Pending Order Precision
"Nusantara" is an Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout box strategy that is enhanced with distanced pending order execution, and equipped with a risk management switching system. Designed for serious traders who want an automated, safe strategy that remains flexible in the face of changing market characteristics.

Main Strategy: Breakout + Distance Buffer
Instead of entering directly during a breakout, Nusantara EA will:

Draw a box range based on a certain time (eg: Asia, London, or custom session).

Wait for the price to break out of the box.

Then open pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders with additional distance (buffer) — to ensure that the movement is truly valid and not a fakeout.

Risk Management Switching
When the market is not in the right direction, EA does not immediately give up:

Can switch from TP/SL mode to switching mode (eg: hedging, recovery step, or re-entry with lot adjustments).

Smart trailing option to lock in profit when the price has moved far.

Daily loss limitation system and daily profit target.

Full Features:
Custom Box Time Range (start & end hours)

Pending Order Distance Buffer

Switching Mode On/Off

Re-entry After Failed Breakout

Daily Trading Time Filter

Recommended Use:
Pair: XAUUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, US30

Timeframe: M15 or M30

Leverage: 1:500 and above

VPS: Recommended for optimal performance

Why Use EA Nusantara?
Because this EA does not just enter. Each position is thought out logically—entry only occurs if the breakout is confirmed by price strength. The combination of breakout strategy and pending orders with distance makes this EA resistant to market noise and fake breakouts.

This EA is ideal for traders who want a safe, stable, and powerful strategy in trending and ranging markets.
Video Nusantara MT5
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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