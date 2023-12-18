Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success!



Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for LIVE MARKETS.

Key Features:



Maximize Profits Automatically: The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros: Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and trading expertise. It undergoes thorough backtesting across various years and markets for top-notch precision. Customize for Your Market: Adjust and optimize the EA for any market. It's flexible, letting you choose the best version for your market through the Strategy Tester for excellent trades.

Quality Aspects:



Daily Profitable Trades: Aim for nearly daily trades focusing on profitable market structure to keep trading activity minimal. Stable Profit Goal: Target a stable profit of 35 to 75 pips within each trade. Adaptable Lot Sizing: Adjust lot size based on account balance for controlled risk and capital growth. Optimized Performance: Fine-tuned for low drawdown, fast recovery after drawdown, high profit rate, and an excellent overall tester quality rating. Generalization for best trade setups over a longer time period.

Trust in Performance:



Maximize Growth: Grow your account with dynamic lot sizing and open multiple positions on high-quality setups. Early Profit Taking: Secure gains by closing trades at a percent profit to minimize risks. User-Friendly: Designed for easy use, so you can trust its performance without worrying about losing your hard-earned money.

Optimization and Personalization:



Tailor to Your Preferences: Optimize for maximum profit or overall quality based on your risk tolerance and trading goals. Algorithmic Wisdom: Benefit from a smart algorithm that provides various test result versions for you to choose from.

Usage Guidelines:



Test in Strategy Tester First: Before going live, test the EA in your Strategy Tester for optimal performance. Configuration Matters: Customize settings for your market after thorough optimization for the best trading setups.

Continuous Support:



Expert Assistance: If you encounter issues or want improvement tips, reach out via email for prompt support. The Creator: Gerald, a trader since 2016, backs this product with confidence, having experienced its reliability and success personally.

Embark on a journey to successful trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Blueprint for Every Market!

->The configuration and how you run it profitable in live trading. Remember, to make the most of Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, start by running it in your Strategy Tester. Using the EA with standard settings is a recipe for disappointment ! This EA serves as your blueprint for every market. Once you've optimized it using the explained settings, you'll generate configurations tailored to your market's unique dynamics. Encountering issues or seeking improvement tips? Drop me an email anytime.



