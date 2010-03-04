Ganesha EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Introducing Ganesha EA – Expert Advisor base on Trend determine with market structure analisys and Supply Demand and OrderBlock level.
I design Ganesha EA for XAUUSD/Gold and GBPUSD pairs, and not using any dangerous strategy like martingale, grid, etc..
This EA protected by Auto Stoploss and Takeprofit.
Installation Recommendation
- Running Ganesha EA at GBPUSD and/or XAUUSD pairs on H1 timeframes.
- You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit
- Account Type : Hedged
- The recommended account leverage is 1:100 or more
- VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.
Parameters Setting : Simple setting, You only need set the Risk
- AutoLots = true;
- Risk; Risk to calculate lotsize
- fixlots=0.01;