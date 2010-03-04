Introducing Ganesha EA – Expert Advisor base on Trend determine with market structure analisys and Supply Demand and OrderBlock level.

I design Ganesha EA for XAUUSD/Gold and GBPUSD pairs, and not using any dangerous strategy like martingale, grid, etc..

This EA protected by Auto Stoploss and Takeprofit.

Installation Recommendation

Running Ganesha EA at GBPUSD and/or XAUUSD pairs on H1 timeframes .

You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit

Account Type : Hedged

The recommended account leverage is 1:100 or more

VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.

Parameters Setting : Simple setting, You only need set the Risk

AutoLots = true;

Risk; Risk to calculate lotsize

fixlots=0.01;



