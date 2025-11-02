META i7

5

META i7 – Evolution of Intelligent Trading Technical Reference

META i7 is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on two powerful and cooperative neural networks. These work together in real time
to make, evaluate, and continuously optimize trading decisions. The two neural networks are processed and analyzed through the internal META Layer.
This is a fully integrated interface within the EA that merges and interprets their outputs into one coherent trading decision.
The EA actively learns from every single trade – both profits and losses flow directly into its decision-making process. This learning behavior is visible and noticeable,
as the trading style improves significantly over time and the EA reacts more precisely to recurring market conditions.
It dynamically adapts its strategies to current market environments and avoids repeating past mistakes.

Why No Losses Are Visible in Backtests:

META i7 uses an advanced, data-driven learning system based on extensive Big Data analyses and historical trade performance datasets.
Each transaction is quantitatively evaluated in real time, classified according to efficiency and contextual parameters, and anchored in the internal experience database.
If a loss or gain occurs during live trading, the corresponding decision model is automatically recalibrated and replaced by an optimized behavioral pattern within
the neural architecture – a process that continuously refines and enhances the system’s adaptive self-learning mechanisms.

This means:
The system features an adaptive memory mechanism that learns from past errors and prevents their repetition.
Historical patterns and decision structures are analyzed and integrated into the internal context memory to optimize future trading decisions.
This allows performance to improve continuously, ensuring increasingly stable and precise trading behavior.


With META i7 you receive an EA that doesn’t just react – it thinks ahead, acts, and continuously evolves, and that’s something you can feel.

Price  = 417$
Symbol = XAUUSD
Timeframe = M15
Min. Deposit = 300$
All Brokers = Yes
Signal = METAi7
Tech Ref. = Blog

+ Learns automatically from mistakes
+ 2 live-connected neural networks
+ Integrated AI interface
+ PMPR, AEB, STCM logic
The price adjusts automatically based on purchase activity.


Additionally, the EA combines several proven strategies into one intelligent system: META i7 is the evolution of intelligent trading.
META i7 integrates three specifically designed, interlocking strategy modules that only unfold their full potential when working together:

    (1) Predictive Market Pattern Recognition (PMPR)

    This module detects recurring market structures in real time, long before they become visible to traditional indicators.
    It analyzes price movements, volume behavior, and reaction patterns of institutional market participants.
    This enables the system to identify potential trend reversals or liquidity zones early and prepare its positioning accordingly.

    Purpose:
    The neural networks operate on “expectation probabilities” rather than fixed rules.
    They evaluate market behavior probabilistically, like an experienced trader who intuitively recognizes and remembers patterns.


    (2) Adaptive Equity Balancing (AEB)

    This module controls position sizing and risk dynamically, rather than statically.
    That means the system detects whether the market environment is stable or unstable and adjusts risk accordingly.
    During volatile phases, META i7 acts more defensively; during calm markets, it trades more aggressively – all without fixed parameters.

    Purpose:
    The neural networks compare each decision with historical risk data.
    They “learn” which combinations of risk and market conditions previously led to losses and avoid them in the future.


    (3) Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM)

    The core of META i7.
    Every trade is temporarily stored with all accompanying data (time, volatility, spread, price movement, news conditions) and reanalyzed.
    If a trading decision results in a loss, the error is automatically flagged, and the weighting of similar decision structures is reduced.

    Why it works:
    The system gradually eliminates inefficient decision paths.
    This is why losses “disappear” in backtests – the EA truly learns from them and immediately corrects the original cause.

Integrated GPT-5 Control and Optimization Layer

META i7 also features a built-in AI interface based on GPT-5, which serves as a supervisory control layer for the META Layer.
This unit analyzes each decision generated by the internal layer, evaluates it contextually, and optimizes it when necessary.

This additional verification layer further reduces misinterpretations while noticeably increasing the system’s precision and stability.
GPT-5 does not act as a trading system itself but as an intelligent supervisor, continuously monitoring and supporting the neural networks in their decision-making process.

Overall Concept:

META i7 combines human pattern recognition with machine self-correction.
Each decision takes past analyses into account, thereby avoiding errors and optimizing decisions accordingly.
The result is a system that becomes smarter with every trade – enabling precise, adaptive, and progressive trading.





Reviews 3
RatmanPoway
26
RatmanPoway 2025.12.01 01:13 
 

I have been using Metai7 on several of my accounts (Demo and Real) and all profitable trades over the last couple of weeks and my system is not on a VPS yet. I highly recommend and I will be looking at Metai9 next. Sophie is great and gets back with clear answers to questions and it is a pleasure to work with her.

fxministry1
839
fxministry1 2025.11.24 10:15 
 

Got my first trade, and a winner.

kushketty
129
kushketty 2025.11.13 11:16 
 

Although its only been about a week of trading...i have made 3 profitable trades no losses.Would like to thank Sophie for her prompt and quick replies to my queries.Keep up the good work will post more in the comments section as we go.

As of 30 Nov 2025, we have deleted META i7 as the EAs is performing badly. I7 only released not long ago and i9 has been released!! Developer could have improved on the i7 version instead of releasing new i9 version. Its not as if i7 is so good. As a matter of fact, we have lost quite a bit of money using Meta i7.

