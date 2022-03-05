Signals Scalping 50 pips
- Indicators
- Andrey Kozak
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 5 March 2022
- Activations: 20
Completely finished trading system. The indicator shows signals for scalping. You can see arrows on the chart when you need to open orders and in which direction. If the arrow is blue, buy. If the arrow is red, sell. The indicator near the zero ara shows potential profit / loss. This information is calculated using the formula (Open [i] -previous_price) / Point.
- The indicator does not redraw its values.
- Almost does not overburden, which gives good information about a change in the direction of the price. You can know in time when the price will turn in the other direction.
- The indicator works with all currency pairs.
- The indicator works on all timeframes.
To test the indicator, click the "free download" button, download the indicator to your Metatrader4 and run it in the strategy tester in visualization mode.
Indicator settings:
- period - indicator period. The higher the value, the less often the arrows appear on the chart.
- bars - the number of bars on the chart on which the indicator will be displayed.
- inform - we allow to display information about potential profit / loss on the chart.
Trading strategy with an indicator:
- When a blue line appears, open a buy deal and set TakeProfit +15 points.
- When a red arrow appears, open a sell deal and set TakeProfit -15 points.
Thus, we open 7-10 trades every day. Stop Loss will signal in the opposite direction. If a buy order is open and a red arrow appears, close the open deal. And so it is with sell deals.