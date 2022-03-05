Signals Scalping 50 pips

Completely finished trading system. The indicator shows signals for scalping. You can see arrows on the chart when you need to open orders and in which direction. If the arrow is blue, buy. If the arrow is red, sell. The indicator near the zero ara shows potential profit / loss. This information is calculated using the formula (Open [i] -previous_price) / Point.





The indicator does not redraw its values.

Almost does not overburden, which gives good information about a change in the direction of the price. You can know in time when the price will turn in the other direction.

The indicator works with all currency pairs.

The indicator works on all timeframes.

To test the indicator, click the "free download" button, download the indicator to your Metatrader4 and run it in the strategy tester in visualization mode.













Indicator settings: