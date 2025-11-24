Entry point M5

Entry Point M5 — a complete trading system.

Entry Point M5 is a powerful indicator designed as a fully functional trading system suitable for any currency pair. It analyzes the price structure, identifying key moments of market reversals and the emergence of new impulses. The indicator can adapt to different market phases — from strong trending movements to sideways ranges — providing visually clear signals without the need for additional filters or auxiliary tools.

Trading with this system is extremely simple. Each time a green arrow appears, a buy trade (Buy) is opened. When a red arrow appears on the chart, all buy positions are closed, and an opposite sell trade (Sell) is opened. Then, upon the next green arrow, all sell trades are closed and a new buy position is opened. This way, the indicator creates a ready-made trading system that eliminates subjective decision-making — you simply follow the signals.

Entry Point M5 can be used on any currency pair and most timeframes, including M1, M5, M15, H1 and higher. Thanks to its internal adaptive formulas, the indicator automatically adjusts to the volatility and price scale of each specific instrument.

Logic and operating principles:

At the core of Entry Point M5 lies a complex mechanism for detecting local market highs and lows (pivot points), combined with intelligent filtering of false impulses and analysis of price deviation from average values. The algorithm integrates several analytical methods, allowing it to minimize false entries and capture only truly significant reversal zones. The indicator operates in real time and places arrows only after the candle closes — this ensures that every signal is final and not subject to redrawing.

Advantages of the Entry Point M5 indicator:

Ready-to-use trading system.
No need to create a strategy — just follow the arrows. A green arrow means a buy, a red arrow means a sell. The indicator completely removes emotional and subjective factors.

Works on all symbols and timeframes.
Entry Point M5 functions equally well on Forex, CFD instruments, and metals. The optimal performance is observed on timeframes from M1 to H1, but the algorithm is universal and adapts to any market.

Advanced analytical algorithm.
It combines pivot-based analysis, dynamic noise filtration, and volatility evaluation using ATR and EMA, producing highly accurate and stable signals.

No signal repainting.
Arrows appear only after the candle closes, ensuring that every signal remains fixed and fully reflects actual market conditions.

Precise entry and exit points.
The system not only indicates when to enter a trade but also visually displays the trade’s duration with a dashed line, connecting entry and exit points calculated according to the selected ExitMode.

Multiple exit modes.
You can choose one of three exit approaches:

  • Opposite Signal — exit when an opposite arrow appears;

  • EMA Cross — exit when price crosses the moving average;

  • ATR Target — exit automatically based on volatility targets.

Minimal settings — maximum accuracy.
Even with default parameters, the indicator provides stable and consistent signals. Parameters allow fine-tuning of sensitivity depending on your trading style — from aggressive to conservative.

Suitable for both manual and automated trading.
Entry Point M5 can be used as a standalone trading tool or integrated into Expert Advisors as a signal module.

Clean and intuitive visualization.
All signals are displayed directly on the chart — no clutter, no complex panels — only arrows and a dashed line showing trade progression.

Optimized for performance.
The indicator is designed for instant updates with minimal CPU load, ensuring smooth operation even on lower timeframes.

Perfect for traders of all experience levels.
Beginners can use it as a complete trading system, while professionals can build their own strategies and filters on top of its signals.

No need for constant monitoring.
Signals are clear at a glance — you can trade manually or set alerts to receive notifications when new arrows appear.

Indicator settings:

BarsToShow — number of bars where signals are displayed. Limits historical visualization and increases performance.
PivotLeft / PivotRight — pivot sensitivity parameters. Higher values detect stronger and more significant reversals but produce fewer signals.
ArrowOffsetPt — vertical offset of arrows for better chart readability.
ExitMode — defines the exit logic: opposite signal, EMA cross, or ATR-based target.
EMA_Period / ATR_Period — periods for EMA and ATR calculations, which are used in signal evaluation.
TP_ATR_Mult / SL_ATR_Mult — multipliers that define take-profit and stop-loss targets based on current volatility.
Color parameters — allow visual customization:
BuyColor and SellColor — arrow colors for buy and sell signals;
LineBuyColor and LineSellColor — colors of dashed lines connecting entry and exit.

Entry Point M5 is a well-structured and highly optimized indicator that combines multiple analytical concepts into a unified trading system. It doesn’t just show direction — it builds a complete strategy ready for real-market use.

