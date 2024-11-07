Unlock Your Trading Potential with BERG Daily FIBO Pro

BERG Daily FIBO Pro is a powerful and customizable Fibonacci retracement indicator designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, this indicator is your go-to tool for identifying key support and resistance levels, enhancing your market analysis, and optimizing your trading strategy.

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Why Choose BERG Daily FIBO Pro?

🔍 Precision in Fibonacci Analysis: Gain an edge in the market with automatic Fibonacci retracement levels calculated based on the previous day’s high and low prices. BERG Daily FIBO Pro draws levels (0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, 100%) to help you pinpoint potential market turning points with ease.

🔔 Intelligent Alert System: Never miss an opportunity with customizable alerts that notify you when the price touches any Fibonacci level. Choose between visual pop-up alerts or auditory signals to stay on top of your trades.

🎨 Fully Customizable Visuals: Tailor the appearance of the indicator to match your trading style. Adjust colors, line styles, label text, font sizes, and positioning to create a chart that is as informative as it is easy on the eyes.

⏰ Dynamic Updates: Stay updated without the hassle. The indicator automatically refreshes Fibonacci levels at the start of each trading day, ensuring you’re always working with the most relevant data.

🛠️ Smart Resource Management: Keep your charts clean and organized. BERG Daily FIBO Pro manages its own objects, ensuring it only deletes what it creates, leaving your other chart elements untouched.

Key Features at a Glance:

Automatic Fibonacci Level Calculation: Draws daily Fibonacci levels based on the previous day’s market data.

Draws daily Fibonacci levels based on the previous day’s market data. Customizable Alerts: Get notified when price touches a Fibonacci level with options for both visual and sound alerts.

Get notified when price touches a Fibonacci level with options for both visual and sound alerts. Personalized Appearance: Customize line colors, styles, and label settings to suit your preferences.

Customize line colors, styles, and label settings to suit your preferences. Auto-Update Mechanism: Automatically updates Fibonacci levels with each new trading day.

Automatically updates Fibonacci levels with each new trading day. User-Friendly Resource Management: Safeguards other chart objects by managing only its own creations.

Input Parameters You can customize the behavior and appearance of the indicator using the following input parameters:

• Timeframe: Selects the timeframe for Fibonacci calculation. • LineColor: Sets the color of the Fibonacci lines (e.g., clrRed). • LineStyle: Defines the style of the Fibonacci lines (e.g., STYLE_SOLID). • AlertON: Enables (true) or disables (false) alerts when the price touches Fibonacci levels. • AlertSound: Enables (true) or disables (false) sound alerts when the price touches a Fibonacci level. • ShowFiboLevel: Each of these parameters controls whether the corresponding Fibonacci level (e.g., 23.6%, 38.2%, etc.) is displayed on the chart. • ExtendLines: Controls whether the Fibonacci lines extend to the right edge of the chart. • LabelText: Sets the text label displayed above each Fibonacci level. • TextFontSize: Determines the font size for the Fibonacci level labels. • TextHorizontalOffset: Adjusts the horizontal position of the text labels in terms of bar distance. • TextVerticalOffset: Adjusts the vertical position of the text labels in points.







How It Works:

Attach to Your Chart: Simply add BERG Daily FIBO Pro to any chart in MT4. Customize Settings: Use the input parameters to adjust Fibonacci levels, alerts, and visual styles to your liking. Analyze with Confidence: Use the automatically drawn Fibonacci levels to identify support and resistance zones. Receive Alerts: Get instant notifications when price approaches or touches a Fibonacci level, so you can make timely trading decisions.

Tailored for Your Trading Success

BERG Daily FIBO Pro isn’t just an indicator; it’s a versatile trading companion. Customize it to fit your trading strategy, whether you’re focusing on short-term scalping or long-term swing trading. With its robust feature set and user-friendly design, this tool will help you navigate the markets with confidence.

Got Questions?

Submit your questions to the Comments Section to learn more.



