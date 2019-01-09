Tactic Lines

Auto tactic trade with two Lines:
 They are (Top Line) and (Bottom Line), for tactic trade.

Big Features:

  1.  Line will be auto created and detect the Top of shape, and Bottom of shape.
  2.  Display  how far the Line from market price.
  3.  When Market Price *Touch (Top Line), will create a new order : **Sell**.
  4.  When Market Price *Touch (Bottom Line),will create a new order:**BUY**.
Moving the Lines:
  1.  Double Clicks on Line,it will be movable by User's Mouse.
  2. You can let a Line longer by Double Clicks on it,and starting drag the head of Line.


Small Features about Inputs:

  1. You can let Lines are longer by modify *Inputs "P2_DetectBarNumber".
  2. Line Color are editable by modify *Inputs " Far_Color", "Near_Color"," Pass_Color".
  3. Each New Order will has StopLoss and TakeProfit and Lot as defined in *Inputs.


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Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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