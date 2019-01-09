Tactic Lines
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Auto tactic trade with two Lines:
They are (Top Line) and (Bottom Line), for tactic trade.
Big Features:
- Line will be auto created and detect the Top of shape, and Bottom of shape.
- Display how far the Line from market price.
- When Market Price *Touch (Top Line), will create a new order : **Sell**.
- When Market Price *Touch (Bottom Line),will create a new order:**BUY**.
- Double Clicks on Line,it will be movable by User's Mouse.
- You can let a Line longer by Double Clicks on it,and starting drag the head of Line.
Small Features about Inputs:
- You can let Lines are longer by modify *Inputs "P2_DetectBarNumber".
- Line Color are editable by modify *Inputs " Far_Color", "Near_Color"," Pass_Color".
- Each New Order will has StopLoss and TakeProfit and Lot as defined in *Inputs.