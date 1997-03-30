ATR Gold Sniper
- Experts
- Damir Duseev
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
📌 ATR Gold Sniper EA – High-Precision Scalper for Gold & Forex 📌
🚀 ATR Gold Sniper EA is a professional automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, designed for intensive scalping on gold (XAU/USD) and other currency pairs. The EA utilizes Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Stochastic Oscillator, and ATR to identify precise market entries and exits, ensuring high trading frequency and optimal risk-reward ratios.
💰 Fully automated trading with no manual intervention required!
🔥 What Makes ATR Gold Sniper EA Unique?
✅ Accurate Market Entries – The EA analyzes trends using EMA 40 and EMA 500, combined with market conditions evaluated by Stochastic and ATR.
✅ Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit – Automatically adjusts based on ATR volatility for maximum security.
✅ Optimized for Low Spreads – RECOMMENDED SPREAD: NO MORE THAN 25 PIPS!
✅ Flexible Lot Sizing – Adjusts trade volume according to broker-specific minimum and maximum allowed lot sizes.
✅ Safe Trading Strategy – No martingale, no grid, no high-risk tactics.
✅ High-Speed Execution – Works best on M1, M5, and M15 timeframes for maximum daily trade frequency!
📊 Recommended Settings & Parameters
🔹 Platform: MetaTrader 4
🔹 Recommended Deposit: $100+
🔹 Best Currency Pairs:
✔ XAU/USD (Gold) – Primary market for this EA!
✔ EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY – Additional profitable pairs
✔ Recommended Timeframe: M1, M5, M15 – Best for scalping efficiency!
🔹 Minimum Spread: Up to 25 pips!
🎯 IMPORTANT: Buyers will receive pre-configured set files for multiple currency pairs, optimized for M1, M5, and M15 scalping!
🔥 What’s Included in the Purchase?
✅ ATR Gold Sniper EA (ex4 file)
✅ Pre-configured set files for XAU/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & more
✅ Lifetime license & technical support
✅ Comprehensive installation & setup guide
💡 Want to profit from scalping? Get ATR Gold Sniper EA today and start trading with high precision and a reliable trading strategy!