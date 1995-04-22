Automove
- Utilities
-
Tete Adate AdjeteFullstack web dev - Web designer - MQL4 / 5 - Graphic designer - Community Manager - Python developer
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor must be placed on a second graph; placing on a second chart it will automatically modify your orders placed without StopLoss and TakeProfit.
Editable parameter; updates will be available shortly to improve its efficiency.
It only has two editable entries in its parameter: (Stoploss and Takeprofit).
A trailing stop function will soon be added to it.