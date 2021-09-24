Market Screener for MT5

4

This is a screener that allows to identify assets that are more than usually overbought (% growth)or oversold (% fall) within a selected period of time (time frame).

The market is ruled by the law, buy cheaper, sell more expensive, but without an automatic scanner it is very difficult to identify assets overbought or oversold, say, within the current week, or the current hour, or month.

There can be dozens or hundreds of instruments, sometimes it is simply not possible to physically analyze everything manually, these problems can be easily solved using the Screener

What Screener can do

  • the scanner can be used on any TF
  • the scanner works with currencies, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices and other instruments
  • the logic of identifying assets is universal since it is based on the fundamental laws of the market
  • with the help of the screener, you can work according to different strategies, one of the most common will be Pump and Dump

Revealing the average value for each instrument – the screener  SoftimoTrade Screener not only determines the overbought and oversold condition of the asset at the TF you have chosen, but also calculates the average price change for the selected time period for this instrument.

Further, all instruments whose current growth or decline rate is higher than usual are colored in the color of your choice, after which the selected instruments can be opened separately and proceed to a more detailed analysis.

A variant of the strategy using a screener

  • for the Overbought Assets ↓ table, we are looking for assets whose current overbought index is higher than usual, go to the chart, analyze the asset in more detail, and if we see an interesting entry point, sell the asset along the trend.
  • for an upward Oversold ↑, we look for assets whose current oversold index is higher than usual, go to the chart, analyze the asset in more detail, and if we see an interesting entry point, buy the asset following the trend.

We expose SL / TP within your trading system.

By a more detailed analysis, I mean consideration of levels, a trend on other timeframes, a fundamental picture for the selected instrument, etc.

V ariables

== Main settings ==

Pressing the “A” buttonin the overbought table sorts and displays only those instruments whose overbought value is greater than usual. These tools are interesting for finding sales.
The button “A” property is similar for a table with oversold assets.

Choosing a template indicator to open by click -select a template for opening a tool by click. Each cell has a link to open this chart, we recommend creating a new template with the iPump indicator, and give a name to the iPump indicator template, then when you click on the link you will see the indicator automatically load on the chart. Here is the instruction – https://c.mql5.com/6/896/27n_mb4y51ur.png

 == Trend Calculation ==

 Time frame of the main trend – the time frame of the main trend, when you select the “One Trend” button, then the tools are sorted by this TF

Secondary Trend Time Frame – the time frame of the secondary trend, when you select the “Two Trend” button, then the tools are sorted by the coincidence of the secondary trend with the main one.

 == Average Calculation ==

 Default multiplication coefficient of the average value – the default multiplication coefficient of the average value, the meaning of this setting is to multiply the average by the number specified in this setting, this allows you to find assets that are currently overbought or resold at 1.5 / 2, etc. time

Reviews 1
JamesWoods
448
JamesWoods 2023.02.24 00:13 
 

Its early days testing, but i got so much not so well thought through screeners , that when i tested this was quite impressed. Cant speak for the screening results yet as its early days, But the workflow is great for my 1minute chart trading. click on result in screener , takes you to chart, i like that its fast. Also few screeners work well with picking symbols out of market watch , and this works great there too, not too heavy on the cpu either. I put review cause i still got a screener more expensive than this but does not do a dam

thing.

After further testing of my 5 new screeners this product shines above most, the signal are competitive with the best signals i get from other screeners, but that's not where am really impressed.

Its its ability to work with what ever symbols i have in market watch, and exceptionally its able to identify symbols in closed market and providing only signal for symbols whose market is open. My other screener fill up with closed market symbols, this one knows to only show market open symbols only.

Excellent product

I reserve 5 stars for further testing.

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JamesWoods
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JamesWoods 2023.02.24 00:13 
 

Its early days testing, but i got so much not so well thought through screeners , that when i tested this was quite impressed. Cant speak for the screening results yet as its early days, But the workflow is great for my 1minute chart trading. click on result in screener , takes you to chart, i like that its fast. Also few screeners work well with picking symbols out of market watch , and this works great there too, not too heavy on the cpu either. I put review cause i still got a screener more expensive than this but does not do a dam

thing.

After further testing of my 5 new screeners this product shines above most, the signal are competitive with the best signals i get from other screeners, but that's not where am really impressed.

Its its ability to work with what ever symbols i have in market watch, and exceptionally its able to identify symbols in closed market and providing only signal for symbols whose market is open. My other screener fill up with closed market symbols, this one knows to only show market open symbols only.

Excellent product

I reserve 5 stars for further testing.

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