High And Low MT5

On the current chart, this indicator displays candlestick highs and lows of another time frame.

Input Parameters:

  • TimeFrame - chart time frame whose data will be displayed on the current price chart (by default, H12).
  • Time Zone - shift of the indicator by time zone relative to the broker's time (by default, Broker-1).
If the broker's time zone is UTC+1 and the Time Zone parameter is set to Broker-1, the bends of the indicator will be plotted in multiples of Greenwich Time.

Indicator buffer values:

  1. Candlestick highs.
  2. Candlestick lows. 
Recommended products
Bar Sequential
Maximiliano Frisione Figueroa
Indicators
This indicator can help you clearly identify trend changes in both bullish and bearish markets. The indicator compares the closing price of the last candle with the closing price of the candle "X" periods ago (input parameter). In an uptrend, an initial number '1' is plotted if a candle closes higher than the closing of a candle "X" periods ago. In a downtrend, an initial number '1' is plotted if a candle closes below the closing of a candle "X" periods ago. Subsequent numbers are plotted when e
FREE
Market Scoring System
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
MARKET SCORING SYSTEM - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator Professional market analysis system combining technical indicators, machine learning patterns, and multi-timeframe confirmation for precise trading signals. KEY FEATURES: - Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Confirms signals across different timeframes (M5, H1) for higher probability trades - Smart Scoring Engine: Calculates Trend, Range, and Uncertainty scores with weighted analysis over 25 candles - Market Intention Detection: Re
Double Fractal Entry Bot
Denys Babiak
Experts
Double Fractal Entry Bot trades automatically using fractal breakouts or rebounds. It detects precise entry points, places SL and TP based on market structure, and includes logic to manage risk and avoid false signals. Simple, smart, and powerful. This product is also available for MetaTrader 4 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143609 Double Fractal Entry Bot is an intelligent trading robot based on the proven logic of the Double Fractal Entry indicator. It analyzes price using upper a
DM IND Exclusive
Sergio Vidal Prado
Indicators
Indicador Para Opções Binarias. Indicator for Binary Options Usa dois gales. Instalar em mt5 Esse indicador é para ser usado no tempo de vela de 5 minutos e em M5. Este também funciona em M1, porém é mais eficiente em M5. Só descompactar e copiar os arquivos na pasta de dados do seu MT5. Arquivos indicator na pasta MQL5 - Indicator. Baixe também a Media Movel totalmente gratis: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/50400 Esse Indicador é para a próxima vela. Apareceu a seta, só aguardar a próx
Regression
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicators
The Regression indicator shows the direction of the trend. The graph shows up to 3 regression lines with different time periods. The straight line is built as the average inside the wave channel of the price movement (shown on one ScreenShot). In this case, you can disable any of the lines. Also, the indicator allows you to change the color for each line. It is interesting to calculate the relative angle in degrees. The angle display can also be turned off. Thanks to this indicator, you can s
Fractals MTF
Kong Yew Chan
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Fractal Indicator Description for MQL5 Introducing the Multi-Timeframe Fractal Indicator! Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Analyze Fractals on a timeframe independent of your chart's current timeframe. Gain insights from higher timeframes for informed trading decisions. Customizable Parameters: Timeframe: Choose the timeframe on which Fractals will be calculated (e.g., Daily, H4, etc.). Number of Bars: Specify the number of bars considered around a potential Fractal for c
Moving Pivot Average Fibonacci MT5
Daifallah Alamri
Indicators
Moving pivot Average Fibonacci The  indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator determines the moving Fibonacci levels for the day or any time interval to assess the price movement range from the time average. The indicator helps predict the expected high or low for the day based on historical time data. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and use it in a variety of trading strategies. If you have any question about the
Probability Range Bands
Florian Nuebling
Indicators
The indicator ‘Probability Range Bands’ gives a prediction of the amount, how much the asset is moving from its current price. The range bands give probabilities, that the candle close will not exceed this certain price level. It is also called the expected move for the current candle close.   This Indicator is based on statistical methods, probabilities and volatility. Asset price is assumed to follow a log-normal distribution. Therefore, log returns are used in this indicator to determine the
FIBO Trend PRO mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator allows you to instantly determine the current trend by color and FIBO levels. Higher Timeframe the panel shows the current trend of higher periods, helping to determine the strength of the trend. Trade according to the trend when changing the color of candles or trade against the trend when the price hit the extreme levels of the FIBO Trend PRO  indicator   Advantages of the FIBO Trend PRO Indicator never repaint and does not change their values Very easy to use and intuitive Appl
MasterCharts
Alexander Berger
Indicators
You can think of these indicators as moving pivot points. MasterChartsTrading Price Action Indicators show good price levels to enter or exit a trade. The Blue indicator line serves as a Bullish Trend setter. If your instrument closes above the Blue line, we think about going Long (buying). When your trading instrument closes below the Red line, we think about Shorting (selling). It is very easy to read price action if you have a reference point. These support/resistance lines are there to help
SupportResistence
Eduardo Borges Mariani
Indicators
SupportResistance is a dynamic support and resistance indicator based on the high and low of the previous candles. The calculation parameters are configurable. You can use the maximum and minimum values of the previous candle as a reference, or you can use the maximum and minimum of a group of previous candles. The indicator uses a red line to indicate resistance and a green line to indicate support. When a support or resistance is broken, its line is dotted, being restored only when it beco
Signal Eskiya mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Signal Eskiya, in addition to channel lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods of technical analysis, are easy to execute, and therefore available even to beginners. Price ranges work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes. American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is
Candle patterns scanner with trend filter MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (5)
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for Pin bars, Morning/evening stars, Engulfings, Tweezers, Three Line Strikes, Inside bars and Pennants and Triangles.  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Please read more about this option in the product's   blog . Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow
KT Displaced Moving Averages MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT DMA is a modified and advanced version of the classic Displaced Moving Averages with buy/sell crossover alerts and a Multi-Timeframe scanner that shows DMA's direction across each real-time time frame. A Displaced Moving Average is a simple moving average that moves ahead or backward in a time frame (either short-term or long-term). It also allows you to predict price movement more accurately. Features Depicts the trend direction using the alignment of three moving averages. Buy/Sell signals
Versus USD MT5
Vonjinirina Alfred Randrianiaina
Indicators
Versus USD calculates the price variation of each major currency against the USD and displays a clear and comparative view of their performance for each period or bar indexed by the   cursor   in the current Timeframe of the chart with   progress bars . Additionally, it marks an   arrow   on the bar/period where the currency in question experienced the   highest   or   lowest   rate of change against the USD compared to other currencies, thus providing a more precise measure of the currency's pe
Trend Acceleration 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicators
"Trend Acceleration 5" is designed to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows three multi-time frame "Moving Averages" , which show the trend (tendency) of the price movement of financial instruments. They are the basis for analysis of dependencies, which with great success show the acceleration or deceleration of the trend (tendency) of the financial markets. The choice of using three moving averages in the "Trend Acceleration 5" indicator comes from the idea of ​​analy
NTL Pivot Lines
Northen Trading Labs
Indicators
Pivot Lines (PL) User Guide Overview and Features The Pivot Lines Indicator (PL) provides traders with a powerful tool for identifying potential support and resistance levels based on well-established pivot point calculation methods. By offering insights into possible price turning points, this indicator helps traders make more informed trading decisions and refine their entry and exit strategies. With customizable settings for different timeframes and calculation methods, PL is versatile and a
Santa Trend
Marco Aurelio Cestari
4.4 (5)
Indicators
Santa Trend Indicator  is an efficient way to forecast and detect the trend in any market. Advantages Generates instant buy and sell signals. Provides an alternate exit strategy to your existing trading system. Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates. Works in all symbols and all timeframes. Perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development. Does not lag.
FREE
SmartMass MT5
Roberto Alvarez
Indicators
SMARTMASS INDICATOR This indicator is different from all known volume indicators. It has a significant distinction; it is an algorithm that relates price movement to volume, attempting to find proportionality and efficient movement while filtering out noise and other movements that are more random and do not follow a trend or reversal. Ultimately, it reveals the true strength of the movement, indicating whether it has genuine support from bulls or bears or if it's merely a high-volume movement
TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Indicators
The   TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5   is a trade management indicator designed for traders who want to easily visualize their Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels on a chart. This initial version provides a simple graphical representation that displays SL and TP zones as well as the entry price. Please note that this current version focuses solely on the graphical display of SL and TP zones as figures on the chart. Current Version Features: SL and TP Zones Display:   Clear visualization of
Trend dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol trend indicator sends an alert when a strong trend or trend reversal has been identified. It can do so by selecting to build up the dashboard using Moving average (single or double (both MA:s aligned and price above/below both)), RSI, Bollinger bands, ADX, Composite index (Constance M. Brown), Awesome (Bill Williams), 
Quantum Equilibrium EA
Valentin Pandarov
Experts
Quantum Equilibrium   is a market analysis tool designed to identify and monitor   Fair Value Gaps (FVG)   and   Weekend Gaps   in real time. It provides insights by analyzing   30 actively traded symbols , including   Gold (XAUUSD)   and major Forex pairs. The tool detects   Fair Value Gaps (FVG)   as they form, offering information about market imbalances that may indicate potential price reversals or continuations. It also identifies   Weekend Gaps   between Friday’s close and Monday’s open,
Dynamic SR Levels Pro
Vinutthapon Bumroong
Indicators
Title: Dynamic SR Levels Pro Short Description: A next-generation, multi-timeframe Support & Resistance indicator that automatically detects, adapts, and invalidates key price zones based on real-time market volatility. Stop guessing, start seeing. Full Description: Tired of manually drawing support and resistance lines that quickly become outdated? Dynamic SR Levels Pro is the ultimate solution for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and a clean, clutter-free chart. This is not just ano
SMC Workflow Auto EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
English – Product Description (V1.42) SMC Workflow Auto EA — SR / OB / FVG with BOS–CHOCH Confirmation Smart-Money-Concepts Expert Advisor that trades only when a clean SMC setup appears: Order-Block retest after Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) confirmation, with optional SR and Fair Value Gap (FVG) confluence. The EA uses pending limit orders, fixed SL/TP or RR-based exits, step-lock trailing and strict risk-controls designed to pass broker validation. What it does Detects swing structure usi
FREE
Break of Structure
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Indicators
Market structures are the one which when breakout in higher timeframe may help clears a trend to a trader. 1. This indicator will draw ZigZag to only last 2 structures (previous high and low of ZigZag ) and a new bar of ZigZag will be only formed when break of structure happens 2. It gives Terminal and Push notificationon break of structure 3. Increase and Decrease Extdepth of ZigZag from "[" and "]" keys to adjust swing 4. Change colors of Line AB BC and CD 5. Add to many charts and get alerts
Agnostic
Anton Murola
Experts
AnCap's Agnostic is a versatile Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on MetaTrader 5. This EA dynamically adapts to market trends using a combination of Relative Vigor Index (RVI) for longer period trend detection in user selectable timeframe and Relative Strength Index (RSI). It incorporates two separate  Moving Averages (SMA) and MACD indicators for entry signals for both bearish and bullish trends detected based on RVI. It employs a risk-managed approach with simple trailing stop l
FREE
Buyers and sellers
Thabang John Wotsa
Indicators
Overview Advanced Pressure Pro is a professional-grade MQL5 indicator that visually displays real-time market sentiment by showing the number of active buyers and sellers in the market. It uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze price action, volume, and market dynamics to estimate trader participation on both sides of the market. Core Concept The indicator converts market activity into simulated trader counts, showing how many traders are currently active in buying versus selling positions. It
GoldenKeyTrendTrackerV1
Hicham Ait Taleb
Indicators
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79-->   99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't understand, please contact me. ====================P
XAU Gold Trend Expert
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
The EA uses a sophisticated "Triple-Filter" logic to identify high-probability entries: Trend Alignment: Uses a Dual EMA (50/200) Crossover system to identify the dominant market direction. It only trades in the direction of the long-term trend. Momentum Filter: Incorporates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to ensure the price has enough velocity to reach its target, avoiding "flat" or sideways markets. Bar Execution: Operates strictly on New Bar Openings, which filters out market noise and sp
TMA Centered Bands Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (1)
Indicators
The TMA Centered Bands Indicator for MT5 draws bands on the chart and shows the overall price trend. It displays three bands - the lower and upper boundaries of the channel and the median.   The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands.   The price will fluctuate between these ranges whenever the trend changes direction, thus creating entry and exit points.   How to trade
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (10)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
More from author
SignalFinder
Dmitriy Parfenovich
Indicators
SignalFinder is a multicurrency indicator displaying trend direction for several currency pairs and time frames on a single chart. Main Features: The indicator is installed on a single chart. The trend is defined at the last complete bar. Intuitive and simple interface. Input Parameters: Symbols - currency pairs. TimeFrames - time periods (time frames). Currency pairs and time frames are separated by comma in the list. If a currency pair or a time frame does not exist or is mistyped, it is marke
SignalFinder One Timeframe
Dmitriy Parfenovich
Indicators
SignalFinder One Timeframe is a multicurrency indicator similar to SignalFinder . On a single chart it displays trend direction on the currently select timeframe of several currency pairs. The trend direction is displayed on specified bars. Main Features: The indicator is installed on a single chart. The trend is detected on a selected bar. This version is optimized to decrease the resource consumption. Intuitive and simple interface. Input Parameters: Symbols - currency pairs (duplicates are de
SignalFinder MA
Dmitriy Parfenovich
Indicators
SignalFinderMA - is a multicurrency indicator displaying trend direction for several currency pairs and time frames on a single chart. Trend calculation is based on Moving Average. Main Features: The indicator is installed on a single chart. The trend is defined at the last complete bar. Intuitive and simple interface. Input Parameters: Symbols - currency pairs. TimeFrames - time periods (time frames). MA Period - period of the moving average. MA Shift - shift of the moving average. MA Method -
Time IV Full
Dmitriy Parfenovich
Indicators
The new product Time IV (2013) is an updated version of Time III introduced earlier in the Market. The indicator displays the work time of world marketplaces in a separate window in a convenient way. The indicator is based on the TIME II (VBO) indicator rewritten in MQL5 from a scratch. The new version Time IV is a higher quality level product. Comparing to Time III it consumes less resources and has optimized code. The indicator works on Н1 and lower timeframes. Adjustable parameters of the in
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review