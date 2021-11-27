High And Low MT5

On the current chart, this indicator displays candlestick highs and lows of another time frame.

Input Parameters:

TimeFrame - chart time frame whose data will be displayed on the current price chart (by default, H12).

- chart time frame whose data will be displayed on the current price chart (by default, H12). Time Zone - shift of the indicator by time zone relative to the broker's time (by default, Broker-1).

If the broker's time zone is UTC+1 and the Time Zone parameter is set to Broker-1, the bends of the indicator will be plotted in multiples of Greenwich Time.

Indicator buffer values: