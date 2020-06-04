MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader

3.67

Features 

With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can:
1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators.
2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5.
3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function.

Usage

1) Installation
Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts. 


2)  MT5 Settings
Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Advisor'. 


3) TWS Configuration
Find “Global Configuration” in Menu of TWS. Tick “Enable ActiveX and Socket Clients”. Delete the tick of “Read-Only Api”. 


4) Input Parameters
Drag “Mt5ToIBTraderEn” to MT5 Chart. Fill the input parameters.  

Variable Description
IP Address IP Address of host in which TWS or IBGateway is opened.
Fill “127.0.0.1” if the same computer is used.
Port Socket Port.
ClientID Identifier of connection to TWS. Any positive integer.  Please use different number for multiple connections.
Event Milliseconds Periodical timer to process the program. 
Default Account Code Account code must be specified if the TWS account has multiple Account Code(e.g. U123456). The program will use the first one obtained if not filled in the field.
Bridge Mode
  • Market Mode：Only receive data feed from IB TWS, including realtime market data and history data. Multiple connection of Market mode can be created for an IB Account Code.
  • Trading Mode：Receive orders, executions, positions from IB TWS and place orders to IB Accounts. Only one connection can be created for an IB Account Code.
  • Both Trading and Market：Full market and trading mode.
*Note：
1. Please fill different Client ID for different connections to the same IB Account Code.
2. Since the mt5 program can only be run in the mode of single thread, the big data flow of the bridge may be blocked and delayed. So we suggest users to create the one connection of Trading Mode and multiple Market Mode.It is suggested to select less than five symbols for each market-mode connection.
Reconnect Wait Seconds(Should Differ from other Bridges) Auto Re-connect waiting seconds. Should be filled with different number to avoid simultaneous requests, which may cause potential abnormal.
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5) Multiple Bridge Mode
When creating multiple bridge mode, different ClientID number should be filled in parameters.
Recommendation on multiple bridge mode:
i. Open One connection(one chart) with Trading Bridge Mode.
ii. One or more connections of Market Bridge Mode in different chart.
iii. Less than 5 symbols for one market bridge is suggested. Less than 3 symbols is best.


IB Symbol Management

After click “SymbolsSetup” in the chart control, then you can search IB Symbols and add to the watch list of MT5.


Trading

1) Order Type

Supported order types are as below:

  •    MKT, Market Order
  •    LMT, Limit Order
  •    STP, Stop Order
  •    MTL, Market to Limit
  •    STP LMT, Stop Limit


2) Basic trading function
  •    Buy / Sell
  •    CloseAll: Close all the position of the Selected Symbol
  •    Cancel: Cancel all the pending orders of the Selected Symbol
  •    CancelGlobal: Cancel all the pending orders of the account.
  •    Stoploss/Takeprofit: Place Stoploss or Takeprofit Order simultaneously when click Buy /Sell
3) Drag to Modify
  • Drag Pending Order Line to Modify the Price
  • Drag Position Line to Generate Stoploss or Takeproft Order

(Note: Please select(double click) the line before dragging.)


Making IB EAs

The attached file “Header_MT5ToIB.mqh” has listed all the IB functions as reference.
Trading and Account Functions of MT5 cannot send orders to IB account directly. We need to replace these function to IB functions.
Most of them can be simply add a prefix “IB_” to MT5 functions, such as IB_AccountInfoInteger.
The account structure of IB is similar to the “Netting” mode of MT5 account, so the usage of functions will be similar to Netting mode of MT5.
For IB EAs made by IB functions, users can run “Strategy Tester” commonly with any charts, including those fed by IB data.
Besides, during the usage of IB function, please be noted position_id(or position identifier)are always the Contract ID of the symbol.

Relevent sample files: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/742377


Reviews 5
zijian_trader
19
zijian_trader 2024.03.30 01:39 
 

Hi I find two problem,1.MGC，GC future is not queried 2.in simulation environment ，quote data can not be updated

jamesfang2018
26
jamesfang2018 2025.10.21 06:59 
 

Hi Shaoping, I bought the MT5 To IB EA Trader. But I could not find the "Mt5ToINTrader.ex5" library file. Where is this file located? When I tried to run the examples that come with the MT5 to Interactivebrokers Trader package, the system tried to open the library file "Mt5ToIBTrader.ex5", but cannot open that file. So the example EA failed to load. Please help. Thanks. James

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Fast operation
Yong Tan
Utilities
Quick operation, quick purchase, sale, empty operation. Provide three buttons: Buy, Sell, empty. Buy: Quickly place more orders after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, after successful order can be manually modified. Sell: Quickly place an empty order after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, can be manually modified after the order is successful. Empty: Quickly clear all orders, including purchase and s
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
Utilities
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
Utilities
I automated its commercial strategies for use of binary in MT5 and with our Mt5BridgeBinary I sent the orders to its Binary account and I list: begin to operate this way of easy! The expert advisers are easy to form, to optimize and to realize hardiness tests; also in the test we can project its long-term profitability, that's why we have created Mt5BridgeBinary to connect its best strategies to Binary. Characteristics: - It can use so many strategies as I wished. (Expert Advisor). - He does
AnaliTick
Aleksandr Prozorov
Utilities
AnaliTIck is a financial instrument analysis and testing program based on the Metatrader5 platform. The object of analysis is the sequence of changes in the prices of Bid and Ask - ticks. The program may be useful to developers of scalping advisers and strategies, those who work on the news. When the program is loaded, an array of ticks for the financial instrument, on the chart of which the program is installed, is filled for the current period. The analyzed period is 4 trading days. On this pe
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilities
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
Utilities
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
Mirko Bastianini
Utilities
News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
Indexes MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Utilities
The stocks that make up the index are one of the drivers of the movement. Analyzing the financial performance of all elements of the index, we can assume further development of the situation. The program (script) displays corporate reports of shares that are part of the index selected in the settings.   "Indexes" cannot be tested in the tester (since there is no way to get information from the Internet). Information is downloaded from the site investing.com: Report Date Earnings per share (E
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MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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jamesfang2018
26
jamesfang2018 2025.10.21 06:59 
 

Hi Shaoping, I bought the MT5 To IB EA Trader. But I could not find the "Mt5ToINTrader.ex5" library file. Where is this file located? When I tried to run the examples that come with the MT5 to Interactivebrokers Trader package, the system tried to open the library file "Mt5ToIBTrader.ex5", but cannot open that file. So the example EA failed to load. Please help. Thanks. James

Shaoping Kuang
905
Reply from developer Shaoping Kuang 2025.10.24 02:54
Hi, Mt5ToIBTrader.ex5 was the file that you have downloaded. Sorry for the confusion.
Silver Nikolay Fraga Lopez
261
Silver Nikolay Fraga Lopez 2024.08.28 02:36 
 

Hello Shaoping, yesterday I rented the program, but so far it does not work, the graphics are not loaded in Mt5 with the IB data, so I cannot operate from the Mt5 charts, nor can I place an Ea. Please help me solve these problems since until now I have not had any use of the program, and if the program meets what you indicate in the description of the program, I would be interested in buying once it is working. Thank you very much. Please 1 day ago I left you a message and so far you have not responded, I need the program that I rented for 4 months to work, it is not working as I explained to you 1 day ago.

EYUAN-biubiu
20
EYUAN-biubiu 2024.05.27 10:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shaoping Kuang
905
Reply from developer Shaoping Kuang 2024.05.27 16:29
The pipe may need to be clear after connection resumed. We will try to locate and fix it for next version. Thank you for your comments.
zijian_trader
19
zijian_trader 2024.03.30 01:39 
 

Hi I find two problem,1.MGC，GC future is not queried 2.in simulation environment ，quote data can not be updated

Shaoping Kuang
905
Reply from developer Shaoping Kuang 2024.03.30 02:44
Hi. 1. The exchange of MGC and GC had been changed to COMEX. I just tested them and they wre ok.
2. Quotes of IB are charged. Instead of trial account, you could apply the paper account of IB, which could be share market data with real account.
Please take as the reference: https://www.interactivebrokers.com/lib/cstools/faq/#/content/60341604
Jesus Victor Lerga Bezunartea
1083
Jesus Victor Lerga Bezunartea 2022.10.10 09:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shaoping Kuang
905
Reply from developer Shaoping Kuang 2022.10.10 17:07
Hi, please get it at this link https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/742377
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